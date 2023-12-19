Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) has achieved second place in the benchmark for the representation of women in management structures on the SBF 120 for the second consecutive year. This ranking recognizes the results achieved by Mercialys under its dedicated policy to ensure gender equality across all dimensions of the Company.

Launched in 2013 in connection with monitoring the French Copé-Zimmermann Act, this annual ranking, commissioned by the French Ministry for Gender Equality and Anti-Discrimination, assesses the commitment by companies from the SBF 120 to supporting the representation of women in their management structures and, more widely, gender equality in the workplace. Specifically, this benchmark measures the percentage of women in management structures and leadership roles, as well as fair pay and efforts to raise awareness and provide training for management structures on parity aspects.

Mercialys' excellent ranking reflects the best practices put in place by its governance structures, with a Board of Directors that has ensured parity since 2017, while 56% of its current directors are women, and a Management Committee in which more than 60% of its members are women.

The balanced representation of women in key governance and operational management positions and a remuneration policy that is centered around equality are integral parts of the Company's core objectives.

In addition to a clear logic for fairness, Mercialys views diversity as a key catalyst for innovation and performance to further strengthen its leading position on the retail real estate market.

Elizabeth Blaise, Deputy Chief Executive Officer: "We are honored to have made the podium in this benchmark. Our ranking recognizes the tangible results achieved through Mercialys' commitment to gender equality. This commitment is guided by not only a moral principle, but also a firm belief that the rich perspectives opened up by a diverse team support our Company's model. Businesses are at the heart of the societal challenge of equality, and Mercialys is dedicated to playing a full and proactive role within this".

Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2023, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.0 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,054 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 172.8 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023.

