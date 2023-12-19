Image Intensifier (I2) Tube Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 0.7 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Image Intensifier (I2) Tube Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 0.7 billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global Image Intensifier (I2) Tube Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Click here for a free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2860/image-intensifier-tube-market.htmlform

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 0.7 billion Growth (CAGR) 4.4% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 70+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Image Intensifier (I2) Tube Market

The global Image Intensifier (I2) Tube Market is segmented based on product type, generation type, phosphor screen type, platform type, and region.

Based on product type - The market is bifurcated into weapon night sight and night vision goggles. The night vision goggles segment holds the dominant market share and is further broken down into helmet-mounted displays and handheld goggles with the sole aim of providing a panoramic view of the industry. These goggles are used in large volumes as they are deployed across every armed troop, that is engaged in a military operation. They enable personnel to see through dark or no-light environments and are also capable of penetrating through mist, fog, rain, and smoke. As a result, night vision goggles witness the highest demand generation across the globe.

Based on the generation type - The market is segmented into generation I-III and generation IV I2 tubes. Currently, all night vision devices have generation I-III I2 tubes. Generation IV I2 tubes are under R&D and are expected to enter the market in 2025. Among the available I2 tubes, the generation III I2 tubes provide the finest, brightest, and clearest pictures with high reliability and optimal low-light performance. Therefore, at present, generation I-III I2 tubes dominate the market.

Based on the phosphor screen type - The market is classified as green phosphor screen and white phosphor screen. The green phosphor screen accounts for the dominant share currently as it is a popular choice, especially for military applications, due to its wider visible spectrum. Whereas the white phosphor screen results in less eye fatigue and allows faster recognition as compared to the green phosphor screen. Therefore, it is estimated that they will eventually replace the green phosphor screen in the years to come.



Based on platform type - The market is segmented into ground-based, air-based, and naval-based platforms. Among these platform types, the ground-based platform is likely to remain the major demand generator for I2 tubes in the coming years as these tubes are mostly fit in the night vision devices that are generally used by dismounted soldiers for several ground-based operations.

To know the attractive segments, click here for a free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/2860/image-intensifier-tube-market.htmlform

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is likely to remain dominant in the I2 tubes market over the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following -

The region accounts for more than 40% of global military expenditure and is home to some of the market-leading companies such as L3Harris Technologies, Inc. and Elbit Systems of America, LLC, among others.

These companies are also among the market leaders in night vision devices and are trusted contractors for the production of I2 tubes for the US DoD.

Similarly, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest market growth during the forecast period. The major factor responsible for the rapid regional growth, apart from the swift rise in overall military expenses, is the increasing penetration of regional market players such as Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and TAK Technologies Private Limited, among others.

Image Intensifier (I2) Tube Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The market for I2 tubes is primarily influenced by rising border disputes, the growing threat of terrorism, and increasing political stalemates across the globe.

There have been several investments directed to the I2 tubes by the defense authorities in recent years, which has substantially influenced the market dynamics.

For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at sales@stratviewresearch.com

Top 5 Companies in the Image Intensifier (I2) Tube Market?

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some global and regional players. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

PHOTONIS

Teledyne FLIR LLC

ASELSAN A.S.

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Image Intensifier (I2) Tube Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Which are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization

Related reports which might be useful:

Night Vision Goggle Market

Weapon Night Sight Market

About us -

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that highly specializes in aerospace & defense, chemicals, and a few other industries.

It launches a limited number of reports annually on the above-mentioned specializations. The reliability and insightfulness of the reports enable the readers take convincing business decisions.

Stratview Research has been helping companies to meet their global and regional growth objectives by offering customized research services. These include market assessment, due diligence, opportunity screening, voice of customer analysis, market entry strategies, and more.

Are you looking for any specific data customized to your objectives? We are just a mail away.

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/image-intensifier-i2-tube-market-is-forecast-to-reach-us-0-7-billion-in-2028--says-stratview-research-302019245.html