Openly Wins Three Comparably Awards Highlighting Excellent Company Culture

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Openly , the premium homeowners insurance provider, today announced the Company's recognition across three notable awards from Comparably , a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform.

Openly ranked 37th in Comparably's 2023 Best Company Cultures list for Small/Medium-sized Companies

list for Small/Medium-sized Companies Openly was ranked 34th in 2023's Best Companies for Women list under Small/Medium-sized Companies

list under Small/Medium-sized Companies Ty Harris, CEO of Openly ranked 74th on the list of 2023's Best Company CEOs for Small/Medium-sized Companies

Openly's recognition in this array of Comparably awards is the latest in what has been a monumental year for the Company. Earlier in 2023, Openly was named to the Inc. Best Workplace list, recognized as a Forbes America's Best Startup Employer , and, for the second year in a row, honored in Quartz Best Companies for Remote Workers list.

"Openly is truly honored to be acknowledged across all three of these awards. We would not be here today without the dedicated and talented team we have built," said Ty Harris, CEO of Openly. "Throughout the year, our company has been recognized by various industry awards for our people and culture, and I couldn't agree more. We will build on this momentum in 2024 and continue building a great company culture."

Since its founding in 2017, Openly has placed an emphasis on creating a better, more efficient and transparent homeowners insurance process, as well as creating a standout company culture for its team, spread across 42 states. For independent insurance agents and homeowners, Openly uses next-generation data and technology to offer straightforward, customer-friendly home insurance policies, having rebuilt the insurance technology and operations stack to create a remarkably simple product for agents with robust coverage for consumers.

Comparably surveyed employees via structured questions covering different workplace topics. Answers were given a numerical score and then compared to companies of similar size. The final data was compiled from 20 million ratings across 70,000 companies.

About Openly

Openly is a remote-first premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage, market-leading technology, and exceptional service. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. In 2023, Openly was named a Forbes America's Best Startup Employer and Inc. Best Workplace. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyllc .

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories - based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, title, industry, location, and education - it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation data. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work, Best CEOs, and Best Brands series, visit www.comparably.com .

