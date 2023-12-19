Anzeige
WKN: A3D69Y | ISIN: FR001400H2X4 | Ticker-Symbol: 1DD
Stuttgart
19.12.23
14:27 Uhr
0,314 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.12.2023 | 17:48
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tonner Drones Announces New Board Member Appointment

Press release

Tonner Drones Announces New Board Member Appointment

Cannes, 19 December 2023 at 6pm

Tonner Drones (FR001400H2X4 - ALTD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Diede Mink van den Ouden as a new board member of the company. He will replace Olivier Chouraqui who left Tonner Drones at the end of November.

Mr. van den Ouden has been involved with Tonner Drones since June 2023. He has supported the current management and contributed to the financing of the company. He has now accepted Tonner Drones' offer to serve as a board member for a period of 3 to 6 monhts to help the company in the final phase of its restructuring period.

Van den Ouden is an experienced investor with extended knowledge of the financial markets. Tonner Drones is convinced that all of its stakeholders will benefit from van den Ouden's professional experience.

Van den Ouden's appointment is expected to be confirmed at the next Shareholders General Meeting.

About Tonner Drones: Tonner Drones (formerly Delta Drone) develops drones and associated technologies for the defense and homeland security sectors. It is also a recognized international player in the sector of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology, as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.

Tonner Drones shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information on www.tonnerdrones.com

Contacts

Actifin
Jean-Yves BARBARA Communication financière jybarbara@actifin.fr



+33 (0)1 56 88 11 13		Actifin
Amélie Orio
Relations Presse
amelie.orio@seitosei-actifin.com
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 16


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
