Essity reports Vinda as discontinued operations as of Q4 2023 and publishes updated comparable figures

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced on December 15, 2023, Essity will, as of the fourth quarter of 2023, classify the financial reporting of Vinda as discontinued operations. Today, Essity is publishing updated comparable figures to reflect this change in accounting.
EARNINGS TREND
SEKm
2023:3
2023:2
2023:1
2022:4
2212
2112
Net sales
37,092
37,078
36,352
36,629
131,320
101,466
Gross profit
10,683
10,454
10,359
9,935
32,026
29,144
Adjusted gross profit1
11,670
10,809
10,321
10,237
33,925
29,290
Adjusted operating profit before amortization of acquisition- related intangible assets (EBITA)1
5,147
4,617
4,281
4,112
12,047
11,451
Operating profit before amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (EBITA)
3,497
4,131
4,368
3,818
9,876
11,822
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
-277
-279
-283
-288
-1,111
-844
Adjusted operating profit1
4,870
4,338
3,998
3,824
10,936
10,607
Items affecting comparability
-1,967
-519
87
-305
-2,445
371
Operating profit
2,903
3,819
4,085
3,519
8,491
10,978
Financial items
-644
-588
-625
-561
-1,320
-567
Profit before tax
2,259
3,231
3,460
2,958
7,171
10,411
Adjusted profit before tax1
4,226
3,750
3,373
3,263
9,616
10,040
Income taxes
-696
-786
-809
-736
-2,006
-2,398
Profit for the period from continuing operations
1,563
2,445
2,651
2,222
5,165
8,013
Profit for the period from discontinued operations
88
106
52
24
899
1,797
Profit for the period, total operations
1,651
2,551
2,703
2,246
6,064
9,810
Earnings per share before and after dilution, continuing operation, SEK
2.20
3.46
3.75
3.14
7.28
10.96
Adjusted earnings per share before and after dilution, continuing operation, SEK2
4.83
4.26
3.93
3.75
11.60
11.18
Earnings per share before and after dilution, total operations, SEK
2.26
3.53
3.79
3.15
7.93
12.27
1Excluding items affecting comparability.
2Excluding items affecting comparability and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.
NET SALES BY BUSINESS AREA
SEKm
2023:3
2023:2
2023:1
2022:4
2212
2112
Health & Medical
7,158
6,905
6,665
6,589
24,708
21,255
Consumer Goods
19,729
20,056
20,257
20,454
72,241
55,821
Professional Hygiene
10,184
10,123
9,422
9,617
34,393
24,392
Other
21
-6
8
-31
-22
-2
Total
37,092
37,078
36,352
36,629
131,320
101,466
ORGANIC SALES GROWTH BY BUSINESS AREA
( %)
2023:3
2023:2
2023:1
2022:4
2212
2112
Health & Medical
5.8
8.0
10.6
4.5
7.2
5.5
Consumer Goods
-0.4
5.7
14.8
18.4
17.6
0.2
Professional Hygiene
5.7
11.7
22.6
20.7
25.4
5.8
Total
2.4
7.7
15.9
16.0
17.3
2.6
SALES GROWTH, INCLUDING ORGANIC SALES GROWTH AND ACQUISITIONS BY BUSINESS AREA
( %)
2023:3
2023:2
2023:1
2022:4
2212
2112
Health & Medical
5.8
8.0
10.6
6.4
9.6
6.6
Consumer Goods
1.1
8.7
17.2
21.1
20.0
1.6
Professional Hygiene
5.7
11.7
22.9
21.3
27.7
7.7
Total
3.3
9.3
17.4
18.0
19.7
4.0
ADJUSTED EBITA BY BUSINESS AREA
SEKm
2023:3
2023:2
2023:1
2022:4
2212
2112
Health & Medical
1,188
947
777
719
2,904
3,800
Consumer Goods
2,395
2,417
2,400
2,293
6,354
5,767
Professional Hygiene
1,887
1,582
1,288
1,405
3,843
2,673
Other
-323
-329
-184
-305
-1,054
-789
Total
5,147
4,617
4,281
4,112
12,047
11,451
ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT BY BUSINESS AREA
SEKm
2023:3
2023:2
2023:1
2022:4
2212
2112
Health & Medical
979
737
560
499
2,058
3,082
Consumer Goods
2,332
2,356
2,338
2,231
6,109
5,650
Professional Hygiene
1,881
1,577
1,282
1,400
3,823
2,663
Other
-322
-332
-182
-306
-1,054
-788
Total adjusted operating profit1
4,870
4,338
3,998
3,824
10,936
10,607
Financial items
-644
-588
-625
-561
-1,320
-567
Profit before tax1
4,226
3,750
3,373
3,263
9,616
10,040
Income taxes
-995
-941
-803
-815
-2,206
-2,474
Net profit for the period2
3,231
2,809
2,570
2,448
7,410
7,566
1Excluding items affecting comparability before tax amounting to:
-1,967
-519
87
-305
-2,445
371
2Excluding items affecting comparability after tax amounting to:
-1,668
-364
81
-226
-2,245
447
ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN BY BUSINESS AREA
( %)
2023:3
2023:2
2023:1
2022:4
2212
2112
Health & Medical
16.6
13.7
11.7
10.9
11.8
17.9
Consumer Goods
12.1
12.1
11.8
11.2
8.8
10.3
Professional Hygiene
18.5
15.6
13.7
14.6
11.2
11.0
Total
13.9
12.5
11.8
11.2
9.2
11.3
ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN BY BUSINESS AREA
( %)
2023:3
2023:2
2023:1
2022:4
2212
2112
Health & Medical
42.0
39.0
37.8
36.3
37.4
42.7
Consumer Goods
28.3
26.3
26.3
25.7
23.0
25.7
Professional Hygiene
30.2
28.1
26.3
26.8
23.4
24.0
Total
31.5
29.2
28.4
27.9
25.8
28.9
ADJUSTED RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED BY BUSINESS AREA
( %)
2023:3
2023:2
2023:1
2022:4
2212
2112
Health & Medical
13.3
10.7
9.1
8.3
8.7
12.8
Consumer Goods
17.2
17.6
18.2
16.7
12.8
14.2
Professional Hygiene
28.0
22.7
18.6
19.3
14.0
11.7
Total
17.2
15.8
15.2
13.9
10.9
12.4
OPERATING CASH FLOW BY BUSINESS AREA
SEKm
2023:3
2023:2
2023:1
2022:4
2212
2112
Health & Medical
1,676
323
270
818
2,396
3,834
Consumer Goods
2,235
1,732
1,760
1,043
3,567
5,152
Professional Hygiene
2,370
1,782
951
1,344
3,219
2,311
Other
-227
-990
-111
-585
-1,503
-1,552
Total
6,054
2,847
2,870
2,620
7,679
9,745
NET SALES BY CATEGORY
( %)
2212
Health & Medical
19
of which
Incontinence Products Health Care
11
Medical Solutions
8
Consumer Goods
55
of which
Incontinence Products Retail
7
Feminine Care
8
Baby Care
5
Consumer Tissue
35
Professional Hygiene
26
NET SALES PER REGION
( %)
2212
Europe
62
Latin America
16
North America
16
Asia
2
Other
4
