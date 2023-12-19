Essity reports Vinda as discontinued operations as of Q4 2023 and publishes updated comparable figures

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced on December 15, 2023, Essity will, as of the fourth quarter of 2023, classify the financial reporting of Vinda as discontinued operations. Today, Essity is publishing updated comparable figures to reflect this change in accounting.

EARNINGS TREND

SEKm 2023:3 2023:2 2023:1 2022:4 2212 2112 Net sales 37,092 37,078 36,352 36,629 131,320 101,466 Gross profit 10,683 10,454 10,359 9,935 32,026 29,144 Adjusted gross profit1 11,670 10,809 10,321 10,237 33,925 29,290 Adjusted operating profit before amortization of acquisition- related intangible assets (EBITA)1 5,147 4,617 4,281 4,112 12,047 11,451 Operating profit before amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (EBITA) 3,497 4,131 4,368 3,818 9,876 11,822 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets -277 -279 -283 -288 -1,111 -844 Adjusted operating profit1 4,870 4,338 3,998 3,824 10,936 10,607 Items affecting comparability -1,967 -519 87 -305 -2,445 371 Operating profit 2,903 3,819 4,085 3,519 8,491 10,978 Financial items -644 -588 -625 -561 -1,320 -567 Profit before tax 2,259 3,231 3,460 2,958 7,171 10,411 Adjusted profit before tax1 4,226 3,750 3,373 3,263 9,616 10,040 Income taxes -696 -786 -809 -736 -2,006 -2,398 Profit for the period from continuing operations 1,563 2,445 2,651 2,222 5,165 8,013 Profit for the period from discontinued operations 88 106 52 24 899 1,797 Profit for the period, total operations 1,651 2,551 2,703 2,246 6,064 9,810 Earnings per share before and after dilution, continuing operation, SEK 2.20 3.46 3.75 3.14 7.28 10.96 Adjusted earnings per share before and after dilution, continuing operation, SEK2 4.83 4.26 3.93 3.75 11.60 11.18 Earnings per share before and after dilution, total operations, SEK 2.26 3.53 3.79 3.15 7.93 12.27 1Excluding items affecting comparability.











2Excluding items affecting comparability and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.





NET SALES BY BUSINESS AREA

SEKm 2023:3 2023:2 2023:1 2022:4 2212 2112 Health & Medical 7,158 6,905 6,665 6,589 24,708 21,255 Consumer Goods 19,729 20,056 20,257 20,454 72,241 55,821 Professional Hygiene 10,184 10,123 9,422 9,617 34,393 24,392 Other 21 -6 8 -31 -22 -2 Total 37,092 37,078 36,352 36,629 131,320 101,466

ORGANIC SALES GROWTH BY BUSINESS AREA

( %) 2023:3 2023:2 2023:1 2022:4 2212 2112 Health & Medical 5.8 8.0 10.6 4.5 7.2 5.5 Consumer Goods -0.4 5.7 14.8 18.4 17.6 0.2 Professional Hygiene 5.7 11.7 22.6 20.7 25.4 5.8 Total 2.4 7.7 15.9 16.0 17.3 2.6

SALES GROWTH, INCLUDING ORGANIC SALES GROWTH AND ACQUISITIONS BY BUSINESS AREA

( %) 2023:3 2023:2 2023:1 2022:4 2212 2112 Health & Medical 5.8 8.0 10.6 6.4 9.6 6.6 Consumer Goods 1.1 8.7 17.2 21.1 20.0 1.6 Professional Hygiene 5.7 11.7 22.9 21.3 27.7 7.7 Total 3.3 9.3 17.4 18.0 19.7 4.0















ADJUSTED EBITA BY BUSINESS AREA

SEKm 2023:3 2023:2 2023:1 2022:4 2212 2112 Health & Medical 1,188 947 777 719 2,904 3,800 Consumer Goods 2,395 2,417 2,400 2,293 6,354 5,767 Professional Hygiene 1,887 1,582 1,288 1,405 3,843 2,673 Other -323 -329 -184 -305 -1,054 -789 Total 5,147 4,617 4,281 4,112 12,047 11,451

ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT BY BUSINESS AREA

SEKm 2023:3 2023:2 2023:1 2022:4 2212 2112 Health & Medical 979 737 560 499 2,058 3,082 Consumer Goods 2,332 2,356 2,338 2,231 6,109 5,650 Professional Hygiene 1,881 1,577 1,282 1,400 3,823 2,663 Other -322 -332 -182 -306 -1,054 -788 Total adjusted operating profit1 4,870 4,338 3,998 3,824 10,936 10,607 Financial items -644 -588 -625 -561 -1,320 -567 Profit before tax1 4,226 3,750 3,373 3,263 9,616 10,040 Income taxes -995 -941 -803 -815 -2,206 -2,474 Net profit for the period2 3,231 2,809 2,570 2,448 7,410 7,566













1Excluding items affecting comparability before tax amounting to: -1,967 -519 87 -305 -2,445 371 2Excluding items affecting comparability after tax amounting to: -1,668 -364 81 -226 -2,245 447

ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN BY BUSINESS AREA

( %) 2023:3 2023:2 2023:1 2022:4 2212 2112 Health & Medical 16.6 13.7 11.7 10.9 11.8 17.9 Consumer Goods 12.1 12.1 11.8 11.2 8.8 10.3 Professional Hygiene 18.5 15.6 13.7 14.6 11.2 11.0 Total 13.9 12.5 11.8 11.2 9.2 11.3

ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN BY BUSINESS AREA

( %) 2023:3 2023:2 2023:1 2022:4 2212 2112 Health & Medical 42.0 39.0 37.8 36.3 37.4 42.7 Consumer Goods 28.3 26.3 26.3 25.7 23.0 25.7 Professional Hygiene 30.2 28.1 26.3 26.8 23.4 24.0 Total 31.5 29.2 28.4 27.9 25.8 28.9

ADJUSTED RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED BY BUSINESS AREA

( %) 2023:3 2023:2 2023:1 2022:4 2212 2112 Health & Medical 13.3 10.7 9.1 8.3 8.7 12.8 Consumer Goods 17.2 17.6 18.2 16.7 12.8 14.2 Professional Hygiene 28.0 22.7 18.6 19.3 14.0 11.7 Total 17.2 15.8 15.2 13.9 10.9 12.4

OPERATING CASH FLOW BY BUSINESS AREA

SEKm 2023:3 2023:2 2023:1 2022:4 2212 2112 Health & Medical 1,676 323 270 818 2,396 3,834 Consumer Goods 2,235 1,732 1,760 1,043 3,567 5,152 Professional Hygiene 2,370 1,782 951 1,344 3,219 2,311 Other -227 -990 -111 -585 -1,503 -1,552 Total 6,054 2,847 2,870 2,620 7,679 9,745

NET SALES BY CATEGORY

( %) 2212 Health & Medical 19 of which

Incontinence Products Health Care 11 Medical Solutions 8 Consumer Goods 55 of which

Incontinence Products Retail 7 Feminine Care 8 Baby Care 5 Consumer Tissue 35 Professional Hygiene 26

NET SALES PER REGION

( %) 2212 Europe 62 Latin America 16 North America 16 Asia 2 Other 4

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/3896297/2504980.pdf Essity reports Vinda as discontinued operations as of Q4 2023 and publishes updated comparable figures

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essity-reports-vinda-as-discontinued-operations-as-of-q4-2023-and-publishes-updated-comparable-figures-302019271.html