Illumination's MIGRATION is First Major Animated Feature to Release Globally in CJ 4DPLEX's Immersive, 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX Format

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and Illumination, the leading producer of event-animated films including the global blockbuster The Super Mario Bros. Movie and the Minions, Despicable Me and Sing franchises, announced today that Illumination's action-packed new original comedy, Migration, will be the first-ever major 3D animated feature to premiere worldwide in the visually stunning 270-degree panoramic ScreenX format. Illumination's Migration arrives in theaters this December. The release is a significant milestone for CJ 4DPLEX, as it marks ScreenX's entry into the major animated feature film genre, opening the door for future animated titles in the format.

In ScreenX, audiences are in for an elevated, multi-projection cinematic experience as they watch Migration's Mallard family set out on a funny, feathered family vacation like no other. While dad Mack (Kumail Nanjiani) is content to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond forever, mom Pam (Elizabeth Banks) is eager to shake things up and show their kids the whole wide world. After a migrating duck family alights on their pond with thrilling tales of far-flung places, Pam persuades Mack to embark on a family trip, via New York City, to tropical Jamaica. Their well-laid plans quickly go awry, and the experience will inspire them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends and accomplish more than they ever thought possible, while teaching them more about each other-and themselves-than they ever imagined.

Directed by Oscar nominated filmmaker Benjamin Renner from a screenplay by Emmy winner Mike White, Migration is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri.

CJ 4DPLEX collaborated closely with the Illumination creative team to design expanded film sequences exclusively in the ScreenX format. ScreenX's fully immersive auditorium surrounds moviegoers by expanding specially selected sequences of the film onto the left-and-right-side walls of the theater. The 270-degree field of view places audiences directly at the center of the story so they'll feel like they're flying right beside the Mallard family.

Migration will be available across ScreenX auditoriums worldwide.

"We're thrilled for Illumination fans to take flight in ScreenX's panoramic theaters" stated Niels Swinkels, EVP & MD, Universal Pictures International. "The breathtaking visual scale and scope of Migration, with its epic action set pieces, made this the ideal film to share with audiences in ScreenX. We look forward to partnering again with CJ 4DPLEX on other movies that work within their cutting-edge premium formats."

Jongryul Kim, CEO CJ 4DPLEX, added, "Illumination has delivered a fun, action-packed film for the whole family, and we're excited to have Migration mark the first major animated film to debut globally in ScreenX history. As our ScreenX network continues to grow, we're delighted to expand our offerings to include animated films."

"CJ 4DPLEX worked with Illumination to develop specific, expanded sequences of Migration especially for ScreenX, and the final result is amazing," said Don Savant, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX America. "In ScreenX, families from around the world will get to witness even more of the cinematic animated magic that Illumination and director Benjamin Renner crafted for Migration and we can't wait to share this incredible journey with audiences."

About CJ 4DPLEX:

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 366 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 791 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

About Illumination's Migration

This holiday season, Illumination, creators of the blockbuster Minions, Despicable Me, Sing and The Secret Life of Pets comedies, invites you to take flight into the thrill of the unknown with a funny, feathered family vacation like no other in the action-packed new original comedy, Migration.

The Mallard family is in a bit of rut. While dad Mack is content to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond forever, mom Pam is eager to shake things up and show their kids-teen son Dax and duckling daughter Gwen-the whole wide world. After a migrating duck family alights on their pond with thrilling tales of far-flung places, Pam persuades Mack to embark on a family trip, via New York City, to tropical Jamaica.

As the Mallards make their way South for the winter, their well-laid plans quickly go awry. The experience will inspire them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends and accomplish more than they ever thought possible, while teaching them more about each other-and themselves-than they ever imagined.

From a screenplay by Mike White, the Emmy winning creator of The White Lotus and the screenwriter of School of Rock, the film stars a top-flight comedic cast led by Oscar® and Emmy nominee Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick, Eternals) as anxious Mallard dad Mack and Emmy nominee Elizabeth Banks (Hunger Games and Pitch Perfect franchises) as Pam, the Mallards' daring, quick-witted matriarch.

Caspar Jennings plays Dax, the Mallards' confident and restless son, and, in her feature film debut, Tresi Gazal plays Gwen, the family's innocent and lovable daughter.

Golden Globe winner Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) voices the scrappy leader of a New York City pigeon gang; Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Carol Kane (The Princess Bride) plays Erin the heron, the first friend that the Mallards make on their journey; Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key (The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Lion King) voices a homesick Jamaican parrot locked away in a Manhattan restaurant, and BAFTA winner David Mitchell (Peep Show) plays the yogic leader of a mysterious duck farm. Legendary Emmy winner and Oscar® nominee Danny DeVito (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) co-stars as Mack's curmudgeonly, adventure-averse Uncle Dan.

Directed by Benjamin Renner, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker of Ernest & Celestine and The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales, Migration is a visual spectacle unlike any in Illumination's acclaimed history, featuring elevated, expressionist artistry and Illumination's signature subversive humor and authentic heart, unforgettable characters and joyful soundtrack.

Produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri, Migration is a film about overcoming your fears and opening yourself up to the world and its opportunities. The film is co-directed by Guylo Homsy (Head of Layout and Cinematography for Sing and Sing 2), edited by Christian Gazal (Happy Feet, Peter Rabbit) and the Production Designer is Colin Stimpson (The Secret Life of Pets 2).

About Illumination

Illumination, founded by Chris Meledandri in 2007, is the entertainment industry's leading producer of event-animated films, including The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the first film of 2023 to earn more than $1 billion worldwide, Despicable Me-the most successful animated franchise in cinematic history-as well as Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch and The Secret Life of Pets and Sing films. Illumination's revered studio library includes three of the top 10 animated films of all time.

In April 2023, Nintendo and Illumination's The Super Mario Bros. Movie opened to a staggering $377.5 million worldwide-the biggest animated global film opening weekend of all time-and set new records as the biggest opening weekend in Illumination history, the biggest international and global opening of 2023 so far, the biggest Easter weekend opening ever and the biggest video-game adaptation opening ever.

Illumination is now responsible for the two biggest animated opening weekends of the pandemic era, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently the second highest grossing film of 2023 worldwide.

Illumination's iconic, beloved franchises-infused with memorable and distinct characters, global appeal and cultural relevance-have grossed more than $9 billion worldwide. Illumination has an exclusive financing and distribution partnership with Universal Pictures. Illumination's upcoming films include Despicable Me 4 in summer 2024.

About Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures is a division of Universal Studios ( www.universalstudios.com ). Universal Studios is part of NBCUniversal. NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group and world-renowned theme parks. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

