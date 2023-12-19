Coherent Market Insights: Ankle Fusion Nail Market Size to Surpass US$ 1,145.2 Million by 2030 - CoherentMI

BURLINGAME, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --CoherentMI published a report, titled, Ankle Fusion Nail Market is estimated to value at US$ 630.5 Million in the year 2023, and is anticipated to reach a US$ 1,145.2 Million by 2030, with growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during forecast period 2023-2030.

The Ankle Fusion Nail market is driven by several factors that contribute to its growth and demand. Firstly, there is an increasing prevalence of orthopedic conditions, such as arthritis and fractures, which require ankle fusion surgeries. These surgeries involve the use of ankle fusion nails to stabilize and fuse the ankle joint, thereby reducing pain and improving mobility for patients. The growing aging population and the rise in the number of sports-related injuries are also key drivers for the market. Additionally, advancements in technology and surgical techniques have made ankle fusion surgeries more effective and reliable, further boosting market growth. Moreover, the increasing healthcare expenditure and awareness about the benefits of ankle fusion surgeries are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Market Trends:

There are two prominent trends in the Ankle Fusion Nail market. Firstly, there is a growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, which offer reduced scarring, faster recovery times, and better patient outcomes. This trend is driven by the advancements in surgical techniques and the development of innovative ankle fusion nail devices. Secondly, there is an increasing focus on patient-specific implants and personalized treatments in orthopedic surgeries, including ankle fusion procedures. These patient-specific implants are designed using advanced imaging technologies and 3D printing techniques, ensuring better fit and improved surgical outcomes. The trend towards personalized medicine is driven by the benefits it offers in terms of reduced complications and improved patient satisfaction. Both of these trends are expected to significantly impact the growth of the Ankle Fusion Nail market in the coming years.

Recent development:

In January 2022, Vocera Communications was fully acquired by Stryker Corporation.

In November 2022, the SpeedLock Ankle Fusion System was introduced by Arthex Inc., for the tibiotalocalcaneal arthrodesis treatment.

Market Opportunities:

Dominance of Uniplanar Nails in the Ankle Fusion Nail Market

The market for ankle fusion nails is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Among the different product types, uniplanar nails are expected to dominate the market. Uniplanar nails offer advantages such as improved stability, ease of use, and reduced risk of complications. These factors make them a preferred choice for ankle fusion procedures. As a result, the market for uniplanar nails is expected to hold a dominant position in the ankle fusion nail market.

Increasing Use of Stainless Steel in Ankle Fusion Nail Market

Another market opportunity in the ankle fusion nail market lies with the choice of material. Among the various materials used in ankle fusion nails, stainless steel is expected to witness significant growth. Stainless steel offers properties such as high strength, corrosion resistance, and biocompatibility, making it an ideal material for ankle fusion nails. The increasing adoption of stainless steel in ankle fusion procedures is likely to drive the growth of this segment in the market.

Key Market Takeaways:

The ankle fusion nail market size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2030, owing to the increasing prevalence of ankle-related disorders and the growing demand for ankle fusion surgeries. The market size is projected to reach US$ 630.5 million by 2023.

during the forecast period of 2023-2030, owing to the increasing prevalence of ankle-related disorders and the growing demand for ankle fusion surgeries. The market size is projected to reach US$ 630.5 million by 2023. On the basis of product type, the uniplanar nails segment is expected to hold a dominant position in the ankle fusion nail market. Uniplanar nails offer improved stability and ease of use, making them a preferred choice for ankle fusion procedures.

In terms of material, stainless steel is expected to dominate the ankle fusion nail market. Stainless steel offers properties such as high strength, corrosion resistance, and biocompatibility, making it an ideal material for ankle fusion nails.

Hospitals are expected to be the largest end-user segment in the ankle fusion nail market. The increasing number of hospital admissions for ankle fusion procedures is likely to drive the growth of this segment.

Among the different indications, osteoarthritis is expected to be the dominant segment in the ankle fusion nail market. The rising prevalence of osteoarthritis and the growing elderly population are driving the demand for ankle fusion surgeries for this indication.

Tibiotalocalcaneal fusion is expected to be the dominating fixation type in the ankle fusion nail market. This procedure offers better stability and functional outcome for patients with ankle-related disorders.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the ankle fusion nail market over the forecast period. The presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure and the increasing prevalence of ankle-related disorders in this region are contributing to its dominance.

Key players operating in the ankle fusion nail market include Acumed LLC, Arthrex Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Wright Medical Group N.V., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Integra LifeSciences, and Orthofix Medical Inc. These players are focusing on technological advancements and strategic collaborations to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Read complete market research report, "Ankle Fusion Nail Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts (2023 - 2030)", Published by CoherentMI.

Global Ankle Fusion Nail Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Uniplanar Nails



Multiplanar Nails



Others

By Material

Stainless Steel



Titanium



Others

By End User

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Orthopedic Clinics



Others

By Indication

Osteoarthritis



Rheumatoid Arthritis



Post-traumatic Arthritis



Others

By Fixation Type

Tibiotalocalcaneal Fusion



Pantalar Fusion



Tibiotalar Fusion



Others

By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa



South Africa





GCC Countries





Rest of Middle East & Africa

In conclusion, the ankle fusion nail market is poised for significant growth during the forecast period. The dominance of uniplanar nails and stainless steel as well as the increasing prevalence of ankle-related disorders are key market opportunities. North America is expected to hold a dominant position, and key players are focusing on innovation to stay competitive in the market.

FAQ's:

1. What factors are impeding the growth of the Ankle Fusion Nail Market?

2. What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the Ankle Fusion Nail Market?

3. Which segment stands out as the leading component in the Ankle Fusion Nail Market?

4. Who are the key players actively participating in the Ankle Fusion Nail Market?

5. Which region is poised to take the lead in the Ankle Fusion Nail Market?

6. What is the projected CAGR for the Ankle Fusion Nail Market?

Find More Trending Reports Below:

Global Oil Free Air Compressor Market is Segmented By Type (Oil-free Rotary Screw Compressors, Oil-free Reciprocating Compressors, Oil-free Centrifugal Compressors, Others), By End-use Industry (Power Generation, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Home Appliances, Textile, Oil & Gas, Others, By Power Rating (0-50 HP, 51-250 HP, 251-500 HP, Above 500 HP), By Pressure (0-20 Bar, 21-100 Bar, 101-350 Bar, Above 350 Bar), By Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa). The report offers the value (in USD Billion) for the above-mentioned segments.

Pag Base Stock Market is Segmented By Base Oil Type (Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV, Group V), By Application (Automotive Oil, Industrial Oil, Hydraulic Oil, Grease, Metalworking Fluid, Others), By End Use Industry (Automotive, Industrial, Construction, Marine, Others). The report offers the value (in USD billion) for the above-mentioned segments.

Global Space Economy Market is Segmented By Type (Satellite Manufacturing & Launching, Ground Stations & Equipment, Space Launch Services, Satellite Services, Space Insurance, Others), By Orbit (LEO, MEO, GEO, Beyond GEO), By End User (Commercial, Government & Military, Consumer, Others), By Application (Communications, Earth Observation & Remote Sensing, Technology Development, Navigation & Space Science, Others), By Payload (Communication, Imaging, Navigation, Others), By Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa). The report offers the value (in USD Billion) for the above-mentioned segments.

About Us:

At CoherentMI, we are a leading global market intelligence company dedicated to providing comprehensive insights, analysis, and strategic solutions to empower businesses and organizations worldwide. Moreover, CoherentMI is a subsidiary of Coherent Market Insights Pvt Ltd., which is a market intelligence and consulting organization that helps businesses in critical business decisions. With our cutting-edge technology and experienced team of industry experts, we deliver actionable intelligence that helps our clients make informed decisions and stay ahead in today's rapidly changing business landscape.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner - Business Development

CoherentMI

Phone:

U.S.: +1-206-701-6702

U.K: +44-020-8133-4027

JAPAN: +81-50-5539-1737

INDIA: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmi.com

Website: https://www.coherentmi.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ankle-fusion-nail-market-size-to-surpass-us-1-145-2-million-by-2030---coherentmi-302018984.html