Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Starke Signale für einen explosiven Kursverlauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DJ21 | ISIN: GB00B01RDH75 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.12.2023 | 19:30
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Results of Annual General Meeting

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held on 12 December, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll. These results were published on the Company's website on 12 December and can be found at https://www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/proxy-statement/blackrock-greater-europe-investment-trust-plc-agm-proxy-voting-results-2023.pdf


The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 August 2023, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes
For


%

Votes
Against


%

% of Available Voting Rights*

Votes
Withheld

Resolution 1

13,487,727

99.97

3,739

0.03

13.38

10,210

Resolution 2

13,271,586

98.92

144,925

1.08

13.31

87,821

Resolution 3

13,284,558

99.11

119,180

0.89

13.30

97,594

Resolution 4

13,493,695

99.98

2,936

0.02

13.39

7,701

Resolution 5

13,392,057

99.57

58,140

0.43

13.34

54,135

Resolution 6

12,037,463

91.92

1,058,130

8.08

12.99

405,789

Resolution 7

13,404,921

99.69

41,385

0.31

13.34

58,026

Resolution 8

13,408,878

99.71

39,615

0.29

13.34

55,839

Resolution 9

13,412,957

99.62

51,275

0.38

13.36

40,100

Resolution 10

13,455,360

99.80

27,351

0.20

13.37

21,621

Resolution 11

13,419,473

99.55

60,696

0.45

13.37

24,163

Resolution 12

13,334,546

98.98

137,984

1.02

13.36

31,802

Resolution 13

11,918,447

88.51

1,547,677

11.49

13.36

38,208

Resolution 14

13,441,550

99.73

36,344

0.27

13.37

26,438

Resolution 15

13,443,930

99.73

36,344

0.27

13.37

24,058


*Available Voting Rights equals 100,812,161



19 December 2023


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.