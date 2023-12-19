BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Results of Annual General Meeting



BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held on 12 December, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll. These results were published on the Company's website on 12 December and can be found at https://www.blackrock.com/uk/literature/proxy-statement/blackrock-greater-europe-investment-trust-plc-agm-proxy-voting-results-2023.pdf



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 August 2023, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:



Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% % of Available Voting Rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 13,487,727 99.97 3,739 0.03 13.38 10,210 Resolution 2 13,271,586 98.92 144,925 1.08 13.31 87,821 Resolution 3 13,284,558 99.11 119,180 0.89 13.30 97,594 Resolution 4 13,493,695 99.98 2,936 0.02 13.39 7,701 Resolution 5 13,392,057 99.57 58,140 0.43 13.34 54,135 Resolution 6 12,037,463 91.92 1,058,130 8.08 12.99 405,789 Resolution 7 13,404,921 99.69 41,385 0.31 13.34 58,026 Resolution 8 13,408,878 99.71 39,615 0.29 13.34 55,839 Resolution 9 13,412,957 99.62 51,275 0.38 13.36 40,100 Resolution 10 13,455,360 99.80 27,351 0.20 13.37 21,621 Resolution 11 13,419,473 99.55 60,696 0.45 13.37 24,163 Resolution 12 13,334,546 98.98 137,984 1.02 13.36 31,802 Resolution 13 11,918,447 88.51 1,547,677 11.49 13.36 38,208 Resolution 14 13,441,550 99.73 36,344 0.27 13.37 26,438 Resolution 15 13,443,930 99.73 36,344 0.27 13.37 24,058



*Available Voting Rights equals 100,812,161







19 December 2023