DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 19-Dec-2023 / 17:58 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Grant of SAYE Option & PDMR Transaction This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. The Company announces that the following individuals, who are persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs"), have been granted Options over 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40p each ("'A' Share") under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Savings Related Share Option Scheme 2015 ("SAYE Scheme"), which is made available to all employees of the Company. PDMR Role 'A' Shares under Option Dawn Browne People & Talent Director 1,413 Samantha Bourke Marketing Director 1,484

The Options were granted on 19 December 2023 at an Option Price of 525p per 'A' Share, representing a 20% discount to the 'A' Share price calculated using the 5 day average middle market quotation of an 'A' Share preceding the invitation date. The Options will be exercisable during the six month period from 1 February 2027 at the end of a three-year savings contract period, in accordance with the terms of the SAYE Scheme.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

19 December 2023

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dawn Browne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status People & Talent Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted A Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00B1YPC344 Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Savings Related Share Option Scheme 2015. b) Nature of the transaction 3-year savings plan. Price: 525p Volume: 1,413 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume As above Price As above e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Samantha Bourke 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Marketing Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted A Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB00B1YPC344 Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Savings Related Share Option Scheme 2015. b) Nature of the transaction 3-year savings plan. Price: 525p Volume: 1,484 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information d) Aggregated volume As above Price As above e) Date of the transaction 19 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: DSH TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 292983 EQS News ID: 1800533 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1800533&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2023 12:58 ET (17:58 GMT)