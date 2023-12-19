Aramark: Giving Back to Those Who Serve During the Holiday Season

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Aramark volunteers are active in their local communities throughout the year, but the yearning to give back amplifies during the holiday season. With more than 70 Aramark Building Community and line of business volunteer projects happening from November to December, we're highlighting some of the service projects that supported those that serve during the holidays.

Aramark is proud to employ service members, veterans, and military spouses in a wide variety of roles and positions across the company. Aramark also works with a network of organizations to help attract and engage military-connected talent with a passion for service.

In November, Aramark Workplace Experience Group created Salute Hospitality, a new, curated brand tailored to serving the hospitality needs of people in the military and government communities where we operate.

Aramark Businesses Get Active

An Aramark team of leaders and personnel from Dallas, Houston, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, New York City, Newark, Los Angeles, and Virginia Beach, representing SHFM, Aramark Refreshments, supply chain, HD Supply, Workplace Hospitality, and Salute Hospitality, came together to assemble 300 holiday care boxes for deployed service members. The provision boxes were crafted at Aramark's Dallas Refreshments Market Center and included items such as snacks, personal care items, towels, cold weather accessories, laundry detergent, candy, note pads, pens, and more. The kits also contained a personalized holiday note and letter from Salute Hospitality.

"Our care packages carry an immeasurable amount of gratitude for our service men and women. Through the We Care Campaign, we aim to honor their unwavering dedication by providing a tangible reminder that their sacrifices do not go unnoticed. Together, we show our heroes that they are cherished, appreciated, and deeply cared for," said Aramark Vice President of Growth, Ellen Wilson.

This month, Salute Hospitality volunteers and Aramark client bases throughout the United States also created nearly 2,000 cards for the Holiday Cards for our Military Challenge. Click on the video to see the volunteers in action.

Laying Wreaths Across America

Members from Aramark's Salute employee resource group (ERG), Community Relations, and Star Teams once again supported the laying of wreaths in our Nation's cemeteries during National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, December 16, 2023. Aramark volunteers from Chicago, Dallas, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Nashville, and Philadelphia joined the more than two million volunteers and supporters who gathered to remember, honor, and teach, at more than 4,000 participating locations in all 50 states, at sea, and abroad.

Local Volunteers Shine

In November, Aramark's New England Star Team, and volunteers from across all lines of business, virtually assembled health and fitness bags for Veterans involved with Home Base. The kits will provide participants of the Warrior Health & Fitness Program with tools to take control of their physical well-being and manage their stress at home.

Volunteers added a personal touch to their Health and Fitness Kits by writing thoughtful notes of uplift to the Veteran recipient of their kit. These notes serve as an important reminder to these Veterans that they have a community rooting for them as they work to heal invisible wounds.

Aramark actively engages with the military community through career opportunities, external partnerships, and the Aramark Salute ERG. Read more about Aramark's efforts to hire, engage, and celebrate veterans and military families.

