TV Channels Network Inc.: NASDAQ Reserved Symbol TVCN TV Channels Network Seeks to Build Syndicate of FINRA Broker Dealers and Investment Groups 60M IPO

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / TV Channels Network Inc. today announced the commencement of entering talks with various investment firms of their Securities Exchange Commission Qualification Regulation A+ $60 Million offering. CEO Darryl Payne said, "We are extremely excited and genuinely appreciate the opportunity to try and build a successful syndicate of FINRA broker dealers, bankers, and investment groups. We have engaged in talks with various firms in hopes of their participation."



Investors can now purchase shares in our company for $4.00 per share. The shares purchased at $4.00 per share become free trading shares once TV Channels Network is trading on NASDAQ.

TVCN has offices in the heart of Las Vegas. We currently have three podcast/broadcast studios and two recording studios inside of our offices to create original content. Our company mission is to purchase the rights to film catalogs and build our own unique brands.



TV Channels Network basic service is FREE. Users can sign up now to watch various movies. Arrangements are currently in place to offer subscribers 350 National Live TV Cable Channels and around 100,000 movie titles once funding is completed. Live TV Channels will be offered as an up-sell to users. Top-tier films from major studios will be available on the platform once funding needs are met. Plus, TV Channels Network intends to become the first streaming service to offer subscribers 100 Video Music Concert Channels. The Video on Demand Pay Per View side of the streaming platform is already built out. The Legends of Classic Soul concerts will be available as Pay Per View events. The Legends of Classic Soul features concerts by The Four Tops, The Chi-Lites, The Dramatics, The Whispers, The Dells, The Manhattans, Harold Melvin's Blue Notes, The Main Ingredient featuring Cuba Gooding, The Temptations Review featuring Dennis Edwards, and many more additional R&B groups.

TV Channels Network intends to feature many rock and rap legends from PBS On Tour Concert series. On Tour recorded an unprecedented historic 151 artists live in concert in 1997 on video. Full length concerts were recorded on Sting, Meatloaf, Ozzy Osbourne, Lenny Kravitz, Busta Rhymes, Lou Reed, The Cure, Devo, Hot Tuna, Dennis Brown, Bad Religion, Joan Osborne, Goo Goo Dolls, Bruce Hornsby, Indigo Girls, Smashing Pumpkins, No Doubt, Common Sense, Vic Chestnutt, White Zombie, Big Mountain, A Tribe Called Quest, Tears For Fears, The Fugees and Cypress Hill are some of the many artists in this legendary concert series. TV Channels Network's goal is to enter new current revenue sharing agreements with every artist in this series once funding is completed.

TV Channels Network helps fund and is a partner of World Class Pro Wrestling and Lone Star Pro Wrestling. Both wrestling companies promotes live events which sometimes features various former and current WWE & AWE wrestlers. Subscribers have full access to watch all the exciting wrestling action right now on TV Channels Network - TV Channels Network

TV Channels Network plans to compete with Amazon Prime Video, Apple's Streaming Service, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount Plus, Discovery, Netflix, YouTube, and others on the AVOD/TVOD (Streaming Video on Demand) market. In addition, the company intends to offer more affordable subscription prices. Access to Pay Per View Live Concert Events will be the first of its kind. TV Channels Network custom apps will be available on many devices.

TVCN service will include Dynamic Ad Insertion. This will allow our company to generate revenue by inserting ads into live linear programming and video on demand content. The plan is to gain viewers with various marketing and social media campaigns.

Securing funding from investors will allow TV Channels Network to focus on day-to-day operations at this critical time. We are working around the clock with our programmers and technology personnel. The company mission is to give end users an exciting experience. Our company plans to launch 350 Live TV Channels and 100,000 movie titles providing our funding needs are secured.

Darryl Payne, TV Channels Network's CEO has a career spanning 47 years as a music producer and label owner. He has accumulated an extensive library of more than 40,000 masters and television shows featuring the world's biggest entertainers. Mr. Payne's produced concerts are recognized around the globe. His catalogs are used by music companies and television networks that reach into millions of homes.

TV Channels Network, Inc.

TV Channels Network, Inc., is a Nevada-based music and entertainment technology company, whose primary business is the providing of streaming entertainment content. The Company is seeking to create a digital broadcasting entertainment company. The company's business plan is to acquire ownership rights to: Music Audio Rights, Movie and Film Libraries, TV Show Rights, New Releases of Urban & Dance Music Artists, and more for the purposes of Internet Broadcast for user fees. Company information videos are available upon request.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including expected industry patterns and other financial and business results that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this press release. Since this information may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the company's actual results may differ materially from expected results.

