Diversity and Inclusivity: Key Drivers of Product Innovation at Mary Kay

Mary Kay's Exclusive IntelliMatch Technology Captures Authentic Tones of Women

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Empowering, embracing and celebrating women is what Mary Kay does best. We know at the heart of every woman is a unique balance and blend that makes her truly shine, and the same is true for her skin. For more than 60 years, we have focused on improving and perfecting our product technology and innovation to ensure each unique skin tone is beautifully represented and color matched in our product offerings. At Mary Kay, we are proud to offer more than 60 different shades of foundation in our global product portfolio to match a broad range of skin tones, ensuring every woman feels confident and beautiful in her own skin. Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is thicker than water, it's our foundation.

Using our exclusive IntelliMatch Technology, Mary Kay captured thousands of data points from the foreheads, cheeks and décolletages of women with varied skin tones. The data was used to map skin tones across the spectrum from fairest to deepest, warmest to coolest, and everywhere in between. This innovation significantly improved the authenticity of shades so that more women than ever can find their perfect match.

"In creating options for a truly diverse population, product selection is key," said Dr. Michelle Hines, Director of Product Formulation at Mary Kay Inc. "Companies must strive to create products that allow a consumer to feel important and included. Like color foundations, consumers EXPECT to find a range of shades which includes their skin tone. With the diversity of skin tones around the globe, ensuring a color product range where everyone feels included is not only a challenge, but a responsibility. Everyone should feel important!"

In addition to patented color-match technology to create an inclusive and diverse product portfolio, Mary Kay holds more than 1,600 patents for products, technologies and packaging designs in its global portfolio. We remain committed to advancing skin health, research and development, and nutrition because we know beauty starts from within.

