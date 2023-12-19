Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation Boasts 2023 as a Monumental Year Serving the Pacific Northwest

Brimming with Awards and Accolades, Guardian's Closes out with a Year in Review(s)

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / In a year complete with uncertainty, Auburn-based and family-owned Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation experienced notable market growth, services expansion, and corporate stability. They garnered recognition, both widespread and on a more personal level while maintaining their commitment to the communities they serve throughout the Pacific Northwest.

From The Puget Sound Business Journal to The Seattle Times, in 2023, Guardian received more awards than ever from respected publications. The Puget Sound Business Journal, a leader in covering business news and updates for the region, named Guardian Roofing and Gutters as number 39 in the top 100 Fastest Growing Privately Owned Companies in Washington State as the sole roofing company included on the prestigious list. Additionally, Guardian earned a place on the well-esteemed Midmarket Fast 50 as one of the most trusted professional roofing contractors in the Seattle market. In October, The Seattle Times published the Best in PNW Winner's Magazine 2023, featuring local places, restaurants, and businesses nominated and selected by the members of the community to share the favorites they love. Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation won their Best in PNW Silver Award winner for gutters.

As part of their ongoing commitment to the community, for the fifth year in a row, Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation continued their tradition of the Guardian HALO project, which helps provide a family in need with a new roof or roof repair. After the months-long nomination process, Tacoma resident Karen Corrigan was chosen by the internal team as the recipient of this unique and valuable community program. Ms. Corrigan, who has worked for Goodwill Industries for almost 25 years, received a new roof and additional repairs to her home. She was nominated by Rebuilding Together South Sound, which was instrumental in the inception of the Guardian HALO program in 2018.

Guardian HALO Project VIDEO: https://youtu.be/v30J7fSqpUs

As a family-owned and operated organization, the import of the next generation is part of the philanthropic tapestry of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation. This year marked their impactful contribution towards training equipment to support the Seattle Pilot Little League organization, where a majority of players make up the 11s and 12s All Star teams for North East Seattle Little League. The 12s All Star team made it to the Little League World Series and finished 3rd in the nation and the 11s made a very strong run and finished 4th in State, all with the financial team support and hundreds of committed fans in the Guardian family.

Not to be outdone by widespread media accolades and goodwill, the customers of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation let it be known that satisfaction and customer service are deeply engrained in the work that Guardian performs in each job they complete, both large and small. Boasting almost 2000 Google reviews that position Guardian with 4.8/5 stars, customers, again and again, herald the 'exceptional company' as doing the 'best business at a fair price' while taking 'great care' and going 'above and beyond'. The accredited Better Business Bureau company maintained an A+ rating with customers pointing out that the 'remarkable' company provided a meaningful and excellent customer experience while being 'very efficient and a pleasure to work with' in their BBB reviews.

Guardian Review Testimonial VIDEO: https://youtu.be/N-08VbhIUPg

"While the roofing industry as a whole has experienced steady growth, it is not lost on us that we absolutely must maintain our reputation to continue to stay on top as the best choice for 'over-the-head' structure solutions in the Seattle area," says Lori Swanson, CEO of Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation. "As we get closer and closer to celebrating 20 years of service in the region, we continue to pay close attention to the best practices that will offer superior and effective protection to all roofing, gutter, and insulation systems for our growing customer base. Year after year, we prioritize customer service and exceptional fulfillment as fundamental aspects of our business."

About Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation

Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation is an award-winning professional roofing contractor in the Seattle market, serving homeowners since 2005 in the counties of King, Pierce, Snohomish, Kitsap, and Thurston. Founders Lori and Matt Swanson have more than 60 years of combined roofing experience and employ a team of more than 100 skilled and professionally certified craftsmen who assist customers with their roof, gutter, attic, masonry, and skylight needs. Recognized in 2022 as one of the fastest-growing private companies by the Puget Sound Business Journal, Guardian is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau and has been named a top 100 Roofing Contractor in the U.S. by Roofing Contractors Magazine. For more information, visit www.GuardianHome.com.

Licenses: WA UBI 604-059-205 | FEIN #81-4469822

