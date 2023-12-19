Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.12.2023
WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
19.12.23
21:57 Uhr
124,32 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
ACCESSWIRE
19.12.2023 | 22:26
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bacardi Limited: Bacardi Launches MARTINI 'Aperitivo Through the Ages' on Google Arts & Culture

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Italian icon MARTINI has announced 'Aperitivo Through the Ages,' a unique collaboration with Google Arts & Culture that aims to bring the brand's rich 160-year heritage to life through a virtual showcase of historical artefacts.

In partnership with Museimpresa, the Association of Italian Corporate Archives and Museums, viewers from around the world now have virtual access to view items from the special MARTINI Museum collection that illustrate unique brand antiquities and the history of Italian wine making.

Over 90 images of historical MARTINI items, vermouth bottles and wine making artefacts dating as far back as 2,500 years ago are part of the showcase hosted online for free to viewers around the world through the Google Arts & Culture platform. Each artefact from the MARTINI Wine Museum located in Pessione, Italy, was carefully curated and photographed by the MARTINI Heritage team. This digital showcase tells the origin story of wine, aromatized wines and vermouths, and the creation of the MARTINI brand that pioneered the spirits category to become one of the most iconic Italian brands today.

By utilizing the Google Arts & Culture platform, a non-commercial initiative aimed at bringing the world's art and culture online for everyone to enjoy, MARTINI ensured these winemaking treasures are accessible for future generations. Google Arts & Culture have partnered with more than 3,000 institutions around the world, including iconic heritage organizations such as New York's MoMA, London's Tate Gallery, and The Louvre in Paris.

Through this partnership with Museimpresa, MARTINI is proud to be part of a page that features over 2,000 images and hosts 33 museums and associated archives that share the rich story of the evolution of Italy to new virtual audiences. Guided only by their curiosity, users in any country can explore these high-resolution images, choose themes, and immerse themselves in collections of artefacts that otherwise would be only accessible in person.

Discover the MARTINI story 'Aperitivo Through the Ages' on Google Arts & Culture.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bacardi Limited on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bacardi Limited
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bacardi-limited
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bacardi Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
