The Wall Street Journal Names Trane Technologies One of the Best-Managed Companies of 2023

SWORDS, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been selected to The Wall Street Journal's list of the Best-Managed Companies for the third consecutive year. The ranking, developed by the Drucker Institute, measures corporate effectiveness, based upon five principles: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

"At Trane Technologies, we believe that bold ambition drives action, impact and results. We're honored to be recognized by The Wall Street Journal and the Drucker Institute as one of the Best-Managed Companies for a third consecutive year, validating continued strong financial performance and meaningful progress on our sustainability commitments," said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO, Trane Technologies. "I'm proud of our leadership team and our people around the world who innovate every day to transform our industry and create a more sustainable world."

Trane Technologies is leading the way in the decarbonization of buildings, industry and the cold chain and inspiring global change with its 2030 Sustainability Commitments. These commitments reflect the actions the company is taking to bend the curve on climate change - including the Gigaton Challenge and a long-term goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. The company was first in industry to have its net-zero targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

With its Opportunity for All commitment, Trane Technologies is investing $100 million and 500,000 employee volunteer hours into programs that support the company's corporate citizenship strategy, Sustainable Futures. This strategy focuses on uplifting and engaging students from underrepresented communities through early introduction to STEM and sustainability concepts and experiences that support entry into STEM and sustainability careers.

Our progress toward our 2030 Sustainability Commitments is tracked through comprehensive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our decarbonization innovations, our sustainability commitments, and the anticipated impact of these commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

