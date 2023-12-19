Tidal Wave Auto Spa Wraps Up 2023 With Grand Opening of Five Brand-New Locations

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Adds Locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, celebrated the grand opening of five brand-new locations this week in Decatur, AL, Jonesboro, AR, Hanover, PA, Greeneville, TN, and Johnson City, TN.









To celebrate the Grand Openings, each of the new Tidal Wave locations are offering eight days of free car washes from December 19 - December 27. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We're thrilled to close out the year with the opening of five brand-new locations," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "Our goal at Tidal Wave is to make car care easy, efficient, and enjoyable for every customer, and our team is excited to provide folks in Decatur, Jonesboro, Hanover, Greeneville, and Johnson City with our industry-leading wash for years to come. Bringing our car wash experience to more communities is what it's all about - and I'm proud to say that we have more than doubled our number of washes in Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama, and Pennsylvania in 2023."

Decatur, AL Location: 1403 Beltline Road SW, Decatur, AL 35601

Nearby locations: Hartselle, Athens, Madison (Coming Soon)

Jonesboro, AR Location: 1620 S Caraway Road, Jonesboro, AR 72401

Hanover, PA Location: 500 W Eisenhower Drive, Hanover, PA 17331

Nearby locations: Hanover - Baltimore Pike

Greeneville, TN Location: 3585 E Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville, TN 37745

Nearby locations: Johnson City

Johnson City, TN Location: 604 Leisure Lane, Johnson City, TN 37604

Nearby locations: Greeneville

Tidal Wave Auto Spa currently has sixteen Alabama locations, four Arkansas locations, three Pennsylvania locations and twenty-two Tennessee locations. The company has plans for continued expansion across these states in 2024, including new locations in Montgomery, AL, Madison, AL, Washington, PA and Knoxville, TN.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

For additional information, including gift cards, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 223 locations operating in 23 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Car washing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

Contact Information

Heather Coleman

Marketing Manager

media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Andrea Traylor

Senior Director of Digital Marketing

andrea.traylor@tidalwaveautospa.com

2058212220

