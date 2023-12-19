Taranis Resources, Inc.: Taranis Reports Further Exploration Results from the Horton Prospect at Thor

ESTES PARK, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Taranis Resources Inc. ("Taranis" or the "Company") [TSX.V:TRO, OTCQB:TNREF] is pleased to provide further exploration results on the Horton exploration target at Thor. Exploration work in this area included further boulder sampling, stream sediment, and ground electromagnetic surveys. The initial boulder sampling in this area is discussed in a News Release (November 6, 2023).

Horton has attracted attention by Taranis because it lies west of the known epithermal trend, and this would suggest that the deposit is not confined to the known epithermal deposit. A map highlighting the 2023 results from the Horton Target accompanies this News Release, and can also be found on the website at: https://www.jjgmining.com/uploads/2/7/0/2/27029932/horton_final_map.jpg

Additional Mineralized Boulders at Horton

Analytical results from surface prospecting found at Horton are shown in the table below. These float samples contain minor levels of pyrite, and several contain appreciable levels of silver and gold. Antimony, silver, gold, copper, lead and zinc accompany the samples with high precious metal content. Tetrahedrite can be identified in samples with high silver content.

Additional 2023 Horton Sample Analyses

(Surface Mineralized Boulders)

Stream Sediments and VLF Surveys

Sample No. Rock Description Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cd (ppm) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Sb (%) S (%) 3241351 Qtz-carbonate vein, vuggy FeOx 0.05 bdl bdl tr tr tr tr 0.05 3241352 Gossan, greywacke with qtz stringers, FeOx, tetrahedrite 1.24 853.0 10.1 0.42 8.89 0.83 0.39 2.51 3241353 Qtz-sediment Breccia, mn pyrite 0.05 1.6 bdl tr 0.02 tr tr 0.81 3241354 White qtz, highly altered wall rock fragments 0.04 1.2 bdl tr tr tr tr 0.04 3241355 Fine-grained pyrite in FeOx Quartz 0.26 0.5 bdl tr tr tr tr 2.59 3241356 White qtz, FeOx styolitic stringers 0.67 3.4 1 0.05 0.07 0.08 tr 0.09 3241357 Vuggy FeOx SIF-type boxwork, 'frothy' 6.44 286.0 1.9 0.13 0.03 0.02 0.80 1.92 3241358 Massive white qtz, mn FeOx 0.02 0.9 bdl tr tr tr tr 0.01 3241359 Massive Qtz, FeOx 0.02 0.5 bdl tr tr tr tr bdl 3241360 White qtz, manganese oxide 0.01 bdl bdl tr tr tr tr bdl D923785 Qtz Breccia with pyritized sediment clasts 0.03 4.8 19.1 tr tr 0.30 0.00 0.55 D923786 Qtz Breccia with highly altered sedimentary fragments 0.15 bdl bdl tr tr tr tr 0.01

'bdl' - below detection limit

A series of eight stream sediments were taken from the area, and the easternmost two samples show elevated silver, gold, lead, zinc, copper and antimony. The western six samples are not anomalous and indicate the source of the boulder samples is confined to a small area. The anomalous stream sediment samples also overlap the mineralized boulder field. A Very Low Frequency ("VLF") electromagnetic survey shows several conductive anomalies within the Horton target that warrant investigation in 2024. A feature of geological interest that can be identified on both lidar and orthophoto images are two concentric circular features that have a close spatial relationship to the mineralized float samples. It is unknown why these circular features exist, but possible explanations include an underlying breccia pipe or buried intrusive feature.

Comment

John Gardiner, President and CEO of Taranis comments, "Taranis will aggressively explore Horton in 2024 and seek to locate the bedrock source of the mineralized boulders discovered in 2023. The high gold and silver content relative to the Thor epithermal deposit, and the possibility of finding a previously unknown area of mineralization related to the Thor deposit make this an important exploration target. It is noteworthy that on the east side of the main Horton feature, the main Thor deposit has four stacked portions of the deposit including the Great Northern Upper and Lower Zones, and 44 Upper and Lower Zones that are suggestive of a nearby source for mineralization. This may in fact be a deeper intrusive body that is evidenced on airborne MT data, and is planned to be tested in the deep drilling program currently being permitted".

Quality Control

Sampling and collection of samples was undertaken and completed by John Gardiner. Float samples from the Thor Project were shipped to ALS Geochemistry ("ALS") Kamloops for preparation. Analyses are completed by ALS in Vancouver, which is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 general requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories. Gold is determined using a one-tonne fire assay method, with an atomic absorption finish. Silver content is determined using Inductively Coupled Plasma Spectroscopy ("ICP"), and in cases where silver content exceeds 100 ppm, samples are gravimetrically reanalyzed where over limits are required. The content of other metals is also determined using ICP, and in cases where the metal content exceeds analytical limits, the sample is analyzed using ICP with a different set of calibration standards.

Qualified Person

Exploration activities at Thor were overseen by John Gardiner (P. Geo.), who is a Qualified Person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gardiner is responsible for, and approves of the technical content in this News Release. John Gardiner is a principal of John J. Gardiner & Associates, LLC which operates in British Columbia under Firm Permit Number 1002256.

