MAXIMANCE 2030 LTD and BlueGrace Energy Bolivia Secure $2B Forest Conservation Project Equities ISIN Approval from the International Securities Identification Number Organization, Advancing Their Commitment to the Largest Rainforest Management, Conservati

MAXIMANCE 2030 Ltd. & BlueGrace Energy Bolivia's Landmark Forest Conservation Project Equities, Launches with ISIN UK.BG.MAX 785.985257 on 19th December 2023 for a 10-Year Term

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Julio Jose Montenegro, CEO of BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB), announced the launch of a USD 2 Billion Project Equity, backed by MAXIMANCE 2030 Ltd., a London-based investment firm focused on the circular economy and biotechnologies for energy transition.

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB), backed by MAXIMANCE, excels in meeting over 90% of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), highlighting its commitment to impactful investments. This achievement not only reflects BGEB's dedication to sustainable practices but also its ambition for vertical integration and global market growth. As BGEB expands its international presence, it further strengthens its reputation and capability in the sustainability sector.

Aligned with the UN's environmental conservation and sustainable energy requirements, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia is spearheading an extraordinary project to conserve 20.5 million acres of the Amazon Rainforest in Bolivia. This project, the largest of its kind, reflects a robust commitment to protecting the Amazon Rainforest and advancing clean energy solutions in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the Tokenization of SDG Bonds and Natural Forest Capital Assets.

Utilizing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and satellite imagery to precisely quantify carbon credits, this initiative will make a substantial contribution to global climate goals.

As the demand for personalized carbon offsetting grows globally, individuals and stakeholders are increasingly aware of their role in addressing climate change. The carbon credits market is projected to reach $100 billion by 2030. Nature-based credits are gaining prominence due to rising corporate demand and tightening regulations. Bloomberg's report emphasizes the importance of carbon credits in attaining net-zero emissions. The goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C by 2030 requires $44 trillion in renewable energy investments. Over 6,323 entities are actively pursuing emission reduction through the Science-Based Targets Initiative. Major financial institutions like Citi Group and JP Morgan are significantly investing in carbon credits, demonstrating the intersection of finance and environmental action.

Beyond environmental objectives, the partnerships that BGEB has already forged with leading stakeholders like DevvStream, FICO, and the Capital Market Association (ICMA), a non-profit association headquartered in Zurich with global offices in London, Paris, Brussels, and Hong Kong, aim to empower indigenous communities through a range of social initiatives. These initiatives are designed to improve their access to education, healthcare, and infrastructure. This holistic approach combines environmental protection, the transition to clean energy, and community empowerment. As a result, it positions them as pioneers in environmental conservation and clean energy in Bolivia.

These alliances underscore the ongoing importance of the partnership as it strives towards a sustainable and carbon-neutral future, serving as a compelling example of what collective action and innovation can accomplish.

About BlueGrace Energy Bolivia:

BlueGrace Energy Bolivia, a global consortium of energy experts, is committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero future in response to climate change challenges. Our team specializes in clean and renewable energy, boasting decades of experience in pioneering 21st-century energy transition projects. Grounded in professional expertise and unwavering integrity, we aim to create genuine value for business and society. Learn more at https://bluegracebolivia.com/.

