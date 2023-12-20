Cenna Biosciences Inc.: Cenna Announces Appointment of David H. Crean to Board of Directors

Cardiff Advisory Managing Partner Has Decades of Experience Guiding Life Sciences and Healthcare Companies Through Pivotal Growth, Won the Alzheimer's Association of San Diego 2023 Hope Award and Has Been Recognized as One of San Diego's 500 Most Influential People for the Last Four Years

LA JOLLA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Cenna Biosciences today announced the appointment of David H. Crean to the Cenna Board of Directors effective Dec. 12, 2023.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to the Cenna Board," said Nazneen Dewji, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Cenna. "Cenna will benefit greatly from David's leadership and skills and I very much look forward to working with him to move the Company forward to end Alzheimer's disease."

David H. Crean, Ph.D., is a seasoned leader with over three decades of extensive experience in mergers & acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and investments within the dynamic spheres of life sciences and healthcare. His proficiency extends across a spectrum of roles in major biopharmaceutical entities, investment banking, and the venture capital and private equity landscapes. At the helm of Cardiff Advisory LLC as the Managing Partner, Dr. Crean steers the boutique firm that specializes in M&A, strategic advisory services, and investment banking, concentrating on guiding life sciences and healthcare companies through pivotal growth and exit strategies.

Dr. Crean's influence extends to his directorship on several prominent boards, including Histogen Inc., Paracrine Inc., Almon Therapeutics, and key organizations like California Life Sciences and BIOCOM California, where he notably serves as Chair of Capital Development. His legacy of leadership is commemorated through his emeritus chairmanship at the Alzheimer's Association of San Diego, which honored him with the 2023 Hope Award. His past roles reflect his commitment to industry growth, having presided over the San Diego Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth from 2019 to 2021. His exceptional advisory capabilities have earned him a series of accolades such as the 2023 Leaders of Influence in Life Sciences, consistent inclusion in San Diego's 500 Most Influential People List from 2019 to 2023, recognition as a Top Thought Leader by Axial in 2020, M&A Advisor of the Year in 2019, and the 2018 Healthcare Hero Award.

"This opportunity is not just a new role for me, but a chance to contribute to a cause that impacts millions of lives worldwide including my family. Alzheimer's disease is a complex and challenging area, and Cenna Biosciences, Inc. is making impressive strides in creating meaningful and impactful solutions. I am eager to bring my leadership, experience, and insights to this role, helping guide the strategic direction of the company as we embark on this exciting journey," said David Crean.

About Cenna

Cenna Biosciences, Inc. is a private biopharmaceutical company in La Jolla, California, that is entering clinical stage. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of novel drugs for the prevention and treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Cenna has a transformational, novel and different patented technology that arrests the underlying cause of the disease and addresses previous failures by others. IND filing of Cenna's first-in-class peptide drug is planned within the next few months.

For more information, visit www.cennabiosciences.com.

Contact Information

Nazneen Dewji

President and CEO, Cenna Biosciences

ndewji@cennabiosciences.com

(858) 456-0821

SOURCE: Cenna Biosciences Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.