A-1 Broadcast: Celebrity Journalist Emily L. Foley Shares What is on the Hot List to Create 'WOW' on TipsOnTv

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Celebrity lifestyle and beauty journalist Emily L. Foley says that there are plenty of cool gifts out there to create "WOW," and she is here to help in this special Hot List interview. The celebrity journalist interviews A-listers, and shares inside information on the newest trends and styles, along with some gifts ideas that will make families or friends very happy.

HOT TECH GIFT FOR THE HOME

Every home should have the new ecobee Smart Doorbell Camera that is the perfect gift to keep your friends and family secure and comfortable at home. The Smart Doorbell Camera sees what others cannot with its industry-leading 175-degree field of view and crystal-clear vision day or night to see those holiday packages right up against the door and your guests from head to toe. It also seamlessly integrates with the ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium to show a live view directly on the thermostat screen. Visit www.ecobee.com.

A GIFT EVERYONE WILL APPRECIATE

This year, it is all about self-care. Tree Hut's NEW Holiday collection will have anyone glowing all season long. This limited-edition assortment of self-care treats is perfect to gift to a friend or yourself to keep skin glistening as you get into the holiday spirit. This collection features Body Wash, Shea Sugar Scrub, Shave Oil, Whipped Shea Body Butter and Lip Butter in fresh and festive scents. The Candy Cane, Berry Bright, Winter Wonder and Sparkling Sugar lines are sure to keep skin hydrated and provide holiday TLC. Get the collection at Target, ULTA and Walmart. Visit www.treehutshea.com.

A GREAT GIFT FOR KIDS

Books spark imagination. Check out Vivienne in Paris, an award-winning children's book by Maria Castellucci Moore that follows a young Parisian girl on a journey through Paris to find what makes her happy. As she explores the beautiful city, she discovers the sights, smells, tastes, and sounds of the city that make her feel alive. Readers will learn about mindfulness and the five senses as they discover how the outdoor world can move and inspire curiosity. A portion of the proceeds from Vivienne in Paris will benefit the nonprofit Alliance Française. For more information, visit mariacastelluccimooreauthor.com.

TASTY TREATS ON THE HOLIDAY HOT GIFT LIST

This is the season for great food and that means HoneyBaked Ham. HoneyBaked has elevated holiday gifts for everyone on the list. Delight hosts with HoneyBaked's gold foil-wrapped ham with its sweet and crunchy glaze or the new Take & Bake Ham & Cheddar Biscuits. Or pick up a gift card, which makes a great stocking stuffer, so they can choose what they want. HoneyBaked's gifts promise a premium, delicious experience for hosts and families this holiday season, just visit HoneyBaked.com or the nearest store.

