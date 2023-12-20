Anzeige
WKN: 919493 | ISIN: NO0003078800 | Ticker-Symbol: TGC
Tradegate
19.12.23
18:11 Uhr
11,310 Euro
-0,230
-1,99 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.12.2023 | 07:10
TGS ASA: TGS Secures Three-Month Proprietary OBN Data Acquisition Contract in the North Sea

OSLO, Norway (20 December 2023) - TGS, a leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, has been awarded a three-month proprietary Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) data acquisition contract in the North Sea for a repeat customer. The project's acquisition will begin in Q2 2024.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: "This project, for a major energy customer, further highlights the integral role OBN acquisition has in providing our clients improved seismic data quality and help them make better reservoir development decisions."

TGS remains committed to delivering exceptional value to its customers through this endeavor, emphasizing the pivotal role that OBN technology plays in advancing seismic data quality. The Company's dedication to innovation ensures that clients receive reliable data and gain unparalleled insights for informed decision-making.

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

For more information, visit TGS.comor contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com


