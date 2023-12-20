Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Starke Signale für einen explosiven Kursverlauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUW1 | ISIN: CA02075X1033 | Ticker-Symbol: 765
Tradegate
20.12.23
08:00 Uhr
0,990 Euro
-0,020
-1,98 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9921,00008:21
0,9921,00008:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
2020 BULKERS
2020 BULKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
2020 BULKERS LTD10,900-0,55 %
ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION0,990-1,98 %
KALAMAZOO RESOURCES LIMITED0,061-2,57 %
MIDWEST HOLDING INC24,4000,00 %
RESTAURANT GROUP PLC0,753-0,53 %
WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC0,336-3,45 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.