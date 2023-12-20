Das Instrument 1W0 JE00BGT34J81 WENTWORTH RES PLC A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.12.2023The instrument 1W0 JE00BGT34J81 WENTWORTH RES PLC A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.12.2023Das Instrument KR1 AU000000KZR3 KALAMAZOO RESOURCES LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.12.2023The instrument KR1 AU000000KZR3 KALAMAZOO RESOURCES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.12.2023Das Instrument R2K GB00B0YG1K06 RESTAURANT GRP LS-,28125 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.12.2023The instrument R2K GB00B0YG1K06 RESTAURANT GRP LS-,28125 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.12.2023Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.12.2023The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.12.2023Das Instrument 6YV US59833J2069 MIDWEST HOLDING DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.12.2023The instrument 6YV US59833J2069 MIDWEST HOLDING DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.12.2023Das Instrument 765 CA02075X1033 ALPHA LITHIUM CORP. NEW EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.12.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.12.2023The instrument 765 CA02075X1033 ALPHA LITHIUM CORP. NEW EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.12.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 21.12.2023