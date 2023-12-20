Anzeige
Syensqo SA: Participation Notification by BlackRock Inc.
Syensqo SA: Participation Notification by BlackRock Inc.

Participation notification by BlackRock Inc.

Brussels, Belgium - December 20, 2023 - 8:30 CET

According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A.) recently sent to Syensqo the following transparency notification indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is a summary of the move:

Date on which the threshold was crossedVoting rights after the transactionEquivalent financial instruments after the transactionTotal
December 11, 20233.290.85%4.14%

The notification, dated December 14, 2023, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification: Holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading
  • Notified by: BlackRock Inc.: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: December 11, 2023
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% upwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,417
  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going above 3%. Additionally, total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. went above 3%.

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the Investor Relations Sectionof Syensqo's website.

Attachments

  • Syensqo SA_2023-12-11_Issuer signed (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/14a7cde8-c4fb-4ed2-9d16-1a8f9b002fef)
  • 20231220_ TresholdNotification_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ca3ee630-85ce-47c3-a34b-6037917effc8)

