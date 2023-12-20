Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.12.2023
Milliarden-News! Energy Plug Technologies errichtet Batterie-Giga-Factory!
WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
GlobeNewswire
20.12.2023 | 08:58
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Nordea Bank Abp - reduction in number of shares by the cancellation of treasury shares

The number of shares of Nordea Bank Abp will be reduced as per 21 December 2023.



ISIN           FI4000297767    
----------------------------------------------
Name:           Nordea Bank Abp   
----------------------------------------------
Volume before reduction: 3,535,389,326 shares
----------------------------------------------
Reduction:        7,109,818 shares  
----------------------------------------------
Volume after reduction:  3,528,279,508 shares
----------------------------------------------
Short name:        NDA DK       
----------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:       160271       
----------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
