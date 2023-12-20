MessageWhiz Delivers Business Messaging and CPaaS to Google Cloud Marketplace

Provides Businesses with the Fastest Path to Messaging Success

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MessageWhiz, a leading provider of messaging services, today announced that its CPaaS platform is available on Google Cloud Marketplace. These channels form the bedrock of modern customer communications and enable businesses to foster one-to-one relationships with their stakeholders.

For Google Cloud customers, MessageWhiz's SMS, RCS and chat apps will enable them to easily create two-way conversations with their customers, send rich media messages, and secure accounts with one-time passwords. The platform helps manage all engagements, and integrates easily with leading CRMs. It empowers enterprises and SMBs to deliver omnichannel support over voice, text and chat with its carrier-grade calling and messaging platform .

"We are thrilled to offer MessageWhiz's powerful business messaging on our CPaaS platform on Google Cloud Marketplace, making it more accessible for businesses, and help improve their customer relationships," said Arie Frenklakh, CEO of MMDSmart , creators of MessageWhiz.

"Bringing MessageWhiz to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the CPaaS platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. "MessageWhiz can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

Through MessageWhiz, customers can improve, monitor, and manage their voice and messaging efforts, including:

CPaaS: Communication platform as a Service digitally transforms the call center to the cloud, enabling businesses to easily scale call center activities over a carrier-grade voice network

Messaging: Reaching customers over SMS, RCS , WhatsApp , Telegram, Viber, and other channels with rich communication options that include images, video, interactive buttons, file sharing and payment options.

Account Security: Send one-time passwords to secure user accounts , confirm transactions, and more

To learn more about our services, visit us at www.messagewhiz.com or sign up on Google Cloud Marketplace at https://console.cloud.google.com/marketplace/product/messagewhiz/messagewhiz-public

About MessageWhiz

MessageWhiz is a leading SMS and business messaging service platform powered by MMDSmart?, as part of its integrated CPaaS platform. Its unique optimization tools enable more efficient, engaging and profitable interactions across the customer journey. Companies benefit from business marketing using SMS, RCS and chat apps , improving customer communications at the most opportune and relevant moments, and significantly growing business outcomes.

