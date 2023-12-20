Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2023) - Level 14 Ventures Ltd. (CSE: LVL) ("Level 14" or the "Company") announces that further to its press release dated December 5, 2023, the Company will change its name (the "Name Change") to "Copper Standard Resources Inc.", change its stock ticker symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange to "CSR" (the "Symbol Change"), and consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares ("Shares") on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation Share for every three (3) pre-consolidation Shares (the "Consolidation").

The Company anticipates that the Name Change, Symbol Change and Consolidation will take effect at market close on December 22, 2023 with trading under the new CUSIP/ISIN numbers 216928101/CA2169281011 to take effect at the start of trading on December 27, 2023. As a result of the Consolidation, the 92,215,501 Shares issued and outstanding prior to the Consolidation will be reduced to approximately 30,738,500 Shares and outstanding stock options and warrants will also adjust accordingly. Each shareholder's percentage ownership in the Company and proportionate voting power will remain unchanged after the Consolidation, except for minor changes and adjustments resulting from the treatment of any fractional Shares.

Registered holders of Shares ("Registered Holders") do not need to take any action. The Company's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, will send to all Registered Holders a notice under the direct registration system indicating the number of Shares that they hold as a result of the Consolidation. Currently outstanding share certificates representing Shares will continue to be effective. They should be retained by Registered Holders and should not be forwarded to the Company or its transfer agent. Non-registered shareholders will have their brokerage accounts automatically updated to reflect the Consolidation.

The Company also announces that it has filed an amended offering document dated December 19, 2023 (the "Amended Offering Document") in connection with its previously announced private placement offering under the "listed issuer financing exemption" on December 1, 2023. The Amended Offering Document can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.level14ventures.com. The Amended Offering Document was filed to, among other things: update recent developments to include the Name Change, Symbol Change and Consolidation; add a minimum offering size; and contemplate closing in tranches. Prospective investors should read the Amended Offering Document before making an investment decision.

About Level 14 Ventures Ltd.

Level 14 is a resource-stage mining company with a focus on copper and gold, with an option to acquire 100% of the Colpayoc Property in Peru. Colpayoc has significant, untested potential for supergene and porphyry copper - gold mineralization at depth, beneath drill holes bottoming in oxide gold-copper mineralization. Colpayoc is largely untested with limited drilling and is similar to many of the world class porphyry copper-gold deposits within the prolific Yanacocha District. Level 14 continues to evaluate opportunities in the mineral sector on an ongoing basis.

For more information about Level 14, please visit our website at www.level14ventures.com or email us at info@level14ventures.com.

Marcel de Groot, President & Director

Forward-Looking Statements

