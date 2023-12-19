Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2023) - Akwaaba Mining Ltd. (TSXV: AML) ("Akwaaba" or the "Company") is pleased to announced that it has changed its auditors from Davidson & Company LLP (the "Predecessor Auditor") to Buckley Dodds CPA (the "Successor Auditor"). The Predecessor Auditor's appointment expired without reappointment effective December 14, 2023. The board of directors appointed the Successor Auditor and the shareholders of the Company approved the appointment of the Successor Auditor at the Company's annual general meeting held on December 14, 2023.

The Company's board of directors and audit committee each approved the termination of the Predecessor Auditor and the appointment of the Successor Auditor in place of the Predecessor Auditor; there were no reservations, modified opinions or reportable events (as defined in National Instrument 51-102) in connection with each of the Predecessor Auditor's audit of the Company which occurred prior to their resignation as auditors of the Company; and the Notice of Change of Auditor was approved by the Company's audit committee and board of directors.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the required letters from the Predecessor Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the audit committee and the board of directors and have been filed on SEDAR+.

On behalf of the Board of Akwaaba Mining Ltd.:

"Iyad Jarbou"

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 604.362.7685

Email: iyad@akwaaba-mining.com

