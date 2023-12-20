Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.12.2023
Milliarden-News! Energy Plug Technologies errichtet Batterie-Giga-Factory!
WKN: A2AGBV | ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81
Tradegate
20.12.23
09:34 Uhr
27,480 Euro
+0,400
+1,48 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
20.12.2023 | 09:22
107 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to directed issue

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and
official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 21 December 2023 in
the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         GB00BZ3CNK81           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         TORM A              
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 85,564,970 shares (USD 855,649.70)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        660,714 shares (USD 6,607.14)   
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  86,225,684 shares (USD 862,256.84)
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  USD 28.00             
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      USD 0.01             
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      TRMD A              
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     120191              
---------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
