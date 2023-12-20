Pan American Silver (PAAS) released a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) of the La Colorada Skarn project, confirming its potential to become a large-scale operation producing an average 17.2Moz of silver per annum over the first 10 years of its 17-year mine life. At a base case throughput rate of 50ktpd, the company estimates the project's post-tax NPV8 at US$1.1bn, with an IRR of 14% and a payback period of 4.3 years. We intend to update our valuation shortly to incorporate the PEA and the prevailing stronger than expected gold and silver prices.

