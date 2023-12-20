Ark Energy's 275 MW/2,200 MWh lithium-iron phosphate battery, to be built in the Australian state of New South Wales, has been announced as one of the successful projects in the third tender conducted under the state government's Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap.From pv magazine Australia The Richmond Valley Battery Energy Storage System lithium-iron phosphate battery system is being developed at the proposed Richmond Valley Solar Farm site at Myrtle Creek by Ark Energy, which, along with the Sun Metals Zinc Refinery in Queensland, is a subsidiary of Korea Zinc. The battery project, which ...

