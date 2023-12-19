Worthington Enterprises, Inc.: Worthington Enterprises Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: WOR), formerly Worthington Industries, Inc., today reported results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended November 30, 2023. These quarterly results include both Worthington Enterprises and Worthington Steel. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, historical results will be restated to reflect the operations of the Company's former Steel Processing segment as a discontinued operation in periods prior to the December 1, 2023, separation date.



Net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $1.1 billion and net earnings attributable to controlling interest were $24.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted share. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company reported net sales of $1.2 billion and net earnings attributable to controlling interest of $16.2 million, or $0.33 per diluted share. Results in both the current year quarter and prior year quarter were impacted by certain items, as summarized in the table below.

(in millions, except per share amounts)

2Q 2024 2Q 2023 After-Tax Per Share After-Tax Per Share Net earnings attributable to controlling interest $ 24.3 $ 0.49 $ 16.2 $ 0.33 Separation costs 16.7 0.33 7.0 0.14 Gain on sale of assets in equity income (2.1 ) (0.04 ) - - Incremental expense related to Level5 earnout - - 0.4 0.01 Restructuring gains - - (1.8 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 38.9 $ 0.78 $ 21.8 $ 0.44



Financial highlights for the current and comparative periods are as follows:

(in millions, except per share amounts)

2Q 2024 2Q 2023 6M 2024 6M 2023 Net sales $ 1,086.9 $ 1,175.5 $ 2,280.2 $ 2,584.2 Operating income (loss) (5.9 ) (7.0 ) 71.8 59.7 Equity income 42.4 36.9 96.8 68.6 Net earnings attributable to controlling interest 24.3 16.2 120.4 80.3 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.49 $ 0.33 $ 2.40 $ 1.63



"This was our last quarter as Worthington Industries, and I am very proud of our people all across the company who stayed focused on serving our customers while we worked hard during the last year to prepare for and ultimately execute the separation of our steel processing business on December 1. Not only did we finish ahead of schedule but I am confident all of our advisors would say the work done was best in class. I could not be more excited for the future of both companies," said Worthington Enterprises President and CEO Andy Rose. "For the businesses that are part of Worthington Enterprises, the current quarter was solid despite some headwinds. Building Products delivered healthy year-over-year results that were consistent with normal seasonality. While results in Consumer Products and Sustainable Energy Solutions declined year-over-year, both segments delivered sequential improvements in earnings relative to the first quarter and our teams are doing a good job positioning these businesses for a solid start to 2024."

Consolidated Quarterly Results

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 were $1.1 billion, a decrease of $88.6 million, or 7.5%, from the prior year quarter. The decrease was attributed mostly to Steel Processing, down $53.3 million, due to lower average selling prices which were partially offset by higher volumes. Combined net sales at the remaining segments were down $35.4 million driven by the impact of lower average selling prices and an unfavorable product mix in Building Products and lower volumes in Sustainable Energy Solutions.

Gross margin increased by $18.0 million from the prior year quarter to $123.7 million, largely driven by an estimated $18.3 million favorable change in Steel Processing from inventory holding losses of $53.1 million in the prior year quarter compared to losses of $34.8 million in the current year quarter.

The operating loss in the quarter was favorable by $1.1 million compared to the $7.0 million operating loss in the prior year quarter, as the combination of higher incremental costs associated with the separation of the Company's Steel Processing business and higher net restructuring charges more than offset the improvements in gross margins. Excluding these items, adjusted operating income of $16.0 million was up $17.6 million compared to the prior year quarter.

Net interest expense was $2.2 million in the current year quarter, down $5.4 million compared to the prior year quarter due to higher interest income and, to a lesser extent, lower average debt levels driven by the July 28, 2023, redemption of the Company's senior unsecured notes that were set to mature in April 2026 ("2026 Notes").

Equity income increased $5.6 million over the prior year quarter to $42.4 million, due in part to a $2.8 million gain associated with the divestiture of the Brazilian operations of the cabs joint venture. Excluding the impact of the divestiture, equity income was up $2.8 million in the current year quarter, as slightly higher contributions from both WAVE and Serviacero were partially offset by lower contributions from ClarkDietrich.

Income tax expense was $7.2 million in the current year quarter compared to $4.1 million in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by higher pre-tax earnings. Tax expense in the current year quarter reflects an annual effective rate of 23.4%, compared to 23.7% in the prior year quarter.

Balance Sheet

Total debt was $623.8 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2024, down $69.0 million from May 31, 2023, driven by the redemption of the 2026 Notes, partially offset by $175.0 million of short-term borrowings by Worthington Steel at quarter-end ahead of the business separation. The Company ended the second quarter of fiscal 2024 with $430.9 million of cash, down $24.0 million from May 31, 2023, primarily due to the early redemption of the 2026 Notes earlier in the fiscal year, partially offset by cash proceeds of $175.0 million associated with Worthington Steel's debt issuance at quarter end, a portion of which funded a $150.0 million cash dividend paid to the Company in connection with the December 1, 2023 separation.

Quarterly Segment Results

Consumer Products generated net sales of $147.7 million during the current year quarter, down $6.1 million, or 3.9%, from the prior year quarter. The decline in net sales was driven by lower average selling prices and an unfavorable shift in product mix. Adjusted EBIT was down $4.0 million in the current year quarter to $9.5 million, driven primarily by lower volumes and a $3.1 million non-cash inventory obsolescence charge related to a recall of the Balloon Time® Mini helium tank.

Building Products generated net sales of $123.0 million during the current year quarter, down 13%, or $18.7 million, from the prior year quarter as lower average selling prices and an unfavorable shift in product mix more than offset the impact of higher volumes. Adjusted EBIT decreased $0.9 million from the prior year quarter to $40.3 million, driven primarily by the impact the decline in net sales had on gross margin. Equity income was essentially flat in the quarter, as higher contributions from WAVE were almost equally offset by a modest decline at ClarkDietrich.

Sustainable Energy Solutions generated net sales of $27.5 million during the current year quarter, down 28%, or $10.6 million, compared to the prior year quarter, as lower volumes and an unfavorable mix more than offset the impact of higher average selling prices. Adjusted EBIT was a loss of $2.6 million, $3.8 million lower than the prior year quarter, primarily due to lower volumes and an unfavorable product mix.

Steel Processing's net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 totaled $788.7 million, down $53.3 million, compared to the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBIT was up $24.0 million over the prior year quarter to $6.8 million.

Recent Developments

On December 1, 2023, the Company completed the separation of its Steel Processing business, into a standalone publicly traded company, Worthington Steel, Inc., which trades under the symbol "WS" on the New York Stock Exchange. In connection with the separation, Worthington Steel made a cash distribution of $150.0 million to the Company.

On December 6, 2023, the Company used the cash distribution from Worthington Steel to pay off in full the unsecured senior notes that were set to mature in August 2024. The payoff amount consisted of $150.0 million in principal plus accrued interest of $0.5 million.

On December 19, 2023, Worthington Enterprises' Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share payable on March 29, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2024.

Outlook

"I could not be more proud of our company and the teams we have in place," Rose said. "Heading into calendar 2024, we are well positioned as a leading designer and manufacturer of Building Products, Consumer Products and Sustainable Energy Solutions with more focused strategies better able to serve our customers and accelerate our growth. I am very optimistic about our future given our market-leading brands, strong balance sheet and talented people."

WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 1,086,918 $ 1,175,541 $ 2,280,174 $ 2,584,206 Cost of goods sold 963,204 1,069,778 1,958,971 2,309,069 Gross margin 123,714 105,763 321,203 275,137 Selling, general and administrative expense 107,688 107,813 220,036 211,261 Impairment of long-lived assets - - 1,401 312 Restructuring and other expense (income), net 6 (4,282 ) 6 (5,382 ) Separation costs 21,952 9,246 27,987 9,246 Operating income (loss) (5,932 ) (7,014 ) 71,773 59,700 Other income (expense): Miscellaneous income (expense) 1,020 1,405 2,031 (3,681 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (1,534 ) - Interest expense, net (2,169 ) (7,612 ) (5,252 ) (16,210 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates 42,446 36,857 96,827 68,569 Earnings before income taxes 35,365 23,636 163,845 108,378 Income tax expense 7,198 4,131 35,975 23,629 Net earnings 28,167 19,505 127,870 84,749 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,865 3,287 7,460 4,449 Net earnings attributable to controlling interest $ 24,302 $ 16,218 $ 120,410 $ 80,300 Basic Weighted average common shares outstanding 49,186 48,558 49,013 48,518 Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.49 $ 0.33 $ 2.46 $ 1.66 Diluted Weighted average common shares outstanding 50,042 49,330 50,102 49,293 Earnings per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.49 $ 0.33 $ 2.40 $ 1.63 Common shares outstanding at end of period 49,287 48,572 49,287 48,572 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.64 $ 0.62





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.

(In thousands) November 30, May 31, 2023 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 430,906 $ 454,946 Receivables, less allowances of $2,944 and $3,383 at November 30, 2023 and May 31, 2023, respectively 640,826 692,887 Inventories Raw materials 245,166 264,568 Work in process 156,361 183,248 Finished products 174,884 160,152 Total inventories 576,411 607,968 Income taxes receivable 5,511 4,198 Assets held for sale 1,789 3,381 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 117,160 104,957 Total current assets 1,772,603 1,868,337 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 247,421 252,591 Operating lease assets 94,677 99,967 Goodwill 416,857 414,820 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $121,478 and $112,202 at November 30, 2023 and May 31, 2023, respectively 305,649 314,226 Other assets 42,916 25,323 Property, plant and equipment: Land 50,920 49,697 Buildings and improvements 312,830 308,669 Machinery and equipment 1,293,628 1,263,962 Construction in progress 78,536 45,165 Total property, plant and equipment 1,735,914 1,667,493 Less: accumulated depreciation 1,031,900 991,839 Total property, plant and equipment, net 704,014 675,654 Total assets $ 3,584,137 $ 3,650,918 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 447,119 $ 528,920 Short-term borrowings 175,000 2,813 Accrued compensation, contributions to employee benefit plans and related taxes 80,461 93,810 Dividends payable 17,245 18,330 Other accrued items 62,270 53,362 Current operating lease liabilities 12,493 12,608 Income taxes payable 485 7,451 Current maturities of long-term debt 150,269 264 Total current liabilities 945,342 717,558 Other liabilities 112,878 113,286 Distributions in excess of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 118,465 117,297 Long-term debt 298,549 689,718 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 85,283 89,982 Deferred income taxes 99,653 101,449 Total liabilities 1,660,170 1,829,290 Shareholders' equity - controlling interest 1,792,809 1,696,011 Noncontrolling interests 131,158 125,617 Total equity 1,923,967 1,821,628 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,584,137 $ 3,650,918









WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net earnings $ 28,167 $ 19,505 $ 127,870 $ 84,749 Adjustment to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 28,007 28,354 56,332 56,355 Impairment of long-lived assets - - 1,401 312 Benefit from deferred income taxes 1,968 (3,617 ) (3,485 ) (14,673 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 1,534 - Bad debt expense (income) 345 1,098 (454 ) 1,440 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions (4,129 ) 18,352 6,096 61,197 Net loss (gain) on sale of assets (439 ) (4,265 ) (334 ) (5,034 ) Stock-based compensation 6,175 4,547 10,691 8,783 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Receivables 76,704 119,674 67,861 157,093 Inventories 103,150 72,293 38,823 113,460 Accounts payable (75,373 ) (100,535 ) (75,095 ) (202,116 ) Accrued compensation and employee benefits 2,794 3,336 (9,220 ) (30,532 ) Income taxes payable (35,428 ) (7,629 ) (6,966 ) (300 ) Other operating items, net 3,049 (18,172 ) (20,368 ) (16,755 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 134,990 132,941 194,686 213,979 Investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (32,876 ) (24,490 ) (62,174 ) (45,967 ) Proceeds from sale of assets, net of selling costs 751 23,739 802 35,494 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (21,013 ) - (21,013 ) (56,088 ) Investment in note receivable - - (15,000 ) - Investment in non-marketable equity securities (1,500 ) (140 ) (1,540 ) (250 ) Proceeds from the sale of investment in ArtiFlex, net of selling costs - - - 36,095 Distribution from unconsolidated affiliate 1,085 - 1,085 - Net cash used by investing activities (53,553 ) (891 ) (97,840 ) (30,716 ) Financing activities: Proceeds (repayments) of short-term borrowings 175,000 (10,619 ) 172,187 (43,062 ) Principal payments on long-term debt - (13 ) (243,757 ) (150 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of tax withholdings (9,207 ) (649 ) (14,337 ) (4,115 ) Payments to noncontrolling interests - (11,760 ) (1,921 ) (11,760 ) Dividends paid (17,333 ) (15,181 ) (33,058 ) (29,065 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 148,460 (38,222 ) (120,886 ) (88,152 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 229,897 93,828 (24,040 ) 95,111 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 201,009 35,768 454,946 34,485 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 430,906 $ 129,596 $ 430,906 $ 129,596

WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES / PRO FORMA FINANCIAL DATA

(In thousands, except volume and per share amounts)

The following provides a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating income, adjusted net earnings attributable to controlling interest and adjusted earnings per diluted share attributable to controlling interest, from their most comparable GAAP measure for the three and six months ended November 30, 2023 and 2022.

Three Months Ended November 30, 2023 Operating

Income (Loss) Earnings Before

Income Taxes Income Tax

Expense (Benefit) Net Earnings

Attributable to

Controlling Interest Earnings per

Diluted Share

Attributable to

Controlling

Interest GAAP $ (5,932 ) $ 35,365 $ 7,198 $ 24,302 $ 0.49 Restructuring and other expense, net 6 6 (1 ) 4 0.00 Separation costs 21,952 21,952 (5,261 ) 16,691 0.33 Gain on sale of assets in equity income (3) - (2,780 ) 662 (2,118 ) (0.04 ) Non-GAAP (1) $ 16,026 $ 54,543 $ 11,798 $ 38,879 $ 0.78

Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 Operating

Income (Loss) Earnings Before

Income Taxes Income Tax

Expense (Benefit) Net Earnings

Attributable to

Controlling

Interest(2) Earnings per

Diluted Share

Attributable to

Controlling

Interest (2) GAAP $ (7,014 ) $ 23,636 $ 4,131 $ 16,218 $ 0.33 Incremental expense related to Level5 earnout 525 525 (127 ) 398 0.01 Restructuring and other income, net (4,282 ) (4,282 ) 582 (1,850 ) (0.04 ) Separation costs 9,246 9,246 (2,228 ) 7,018 0.14 Non-GAAP (1) $ (1,525 ) $ 29,125 $ 5,904 $ 21,784 $ 0.44

Six Months Ended November 30, 2023 Operating

Income (Loss) Earnings Before

Income Taxes Income Tax

Expense (Benefit) Net Earnings

Attributable to

Controlling

Interest(2) Earnings per

Diluted Share

Attributable to

Controlling

Interest (2) GAAP $ 71,773 $ 163,845 $ 35,975 $ 120,410 $ 2.40 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,401 1,401 (210 ) 673 0.01 Restructuring and other income, net 6 6 (1 ) 4 0.00 Separation costs 27,987 27,987 (6,669 ) 21,318 0.43 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,534 (366 ) 1,168 0.02 Gain on sale of assets in equity income (3) - (2,780 ) 662 (2,118 ) (0.04 ) Non-GAAP (1) $ 101,167 $ 191,993 $ 42,559 $ 141,455 $ 2.82

Six Months Ended November 30, 2022 Operating

Income (Loss) Earnings Before

Income Taxes Income Tax

Expense (Benefit) Net Earnings

Attributable to

Controlling

Interest(2) Earnings per

Diluted Share

Attributable to

Controlling

Interest (2) GAAP $ 59,700 $ 108,378 $ 23,629 $ 80,300 $ 1.63 Incremental expense related to Level5 earnout 1,050 1,050 (253 ) 797 0.02 Impairment of long-lived assets 312 312 (47 ) 149 - Restructuring and other income, net (5,382 ) (5,382 ) 851 (2,681 ) (0.05 ) Separation costs 9,246 9,246 (2,228 ) 7,018 0.14 Pension settlement charge - 4,774 (1,150 ) 3,624 0.07 Loss on sale of investment in Artiflex (3) - 15,759 (3,798 ) 11,961 0.24 Non-GAAP (1) $ 64,926 $ 134,137 $ 30,254 $ 101,168 $ 2.05

_____________________________

Refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Measures and Definitions schedules for further information on these measures. Excludes the impact of the noncontrolling interest(s), including the noncontrolling interest's share of items excluded from our non-GAAP measures. Refer to the supplemental segment information included herein for further discussion of the impact of the noncontrolling interests on our reported non-GAAP financial measures. Excludes the following items reflected in equity income in our consolidated statements of earnings on a pre-tax or after-tax basis, as appropriate: For the three and six months ended November 30, 2023, our share of the gain realized by our engineered cabs joint venture, Taxi Workhorse, in connection with the sale of joint venture operations in Brazil, which totaled $2,780 on a pre-tax basis.

For the six months ended November 30, 2022, the loss realized in connection with the August 3, 2022 sale of our then 50% noncontrolling equity investment in ArtiFlex Manufacturing, LLC, or $15,759 on a pre-tax basis.

To further assist in the analysis of segment results for the three and six months ended November 30, 2023 and 2022, the following supplemental information has been provided, including net sales, volume as well as adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP segment profit measures used by management to evaluate ongoing segment operating performance and allocate resources. The summarized segment information below includes a reconciliation of these non-GAAP profitability measures to their most comparable GAAP measure, which is operating income for purposes of measuring segment profit.

Additionally, adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended November 30, 2023 and 2022, is adjusted further to reflect the results of Worthington Enterprises, on a pro forma basis, to illustrate the estimated effects of the separation of Worthington Steel, Inc. from the historical combined company. This pro forma financial information assumes the Separation occurred on June 1, 2022, the first day of our fiscal 2023. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, historical results will be restated to reflect the operations of Worthington Steel as a discontinued operation in periods prior to the December 1, 2023, separation date. For further information on this pro forma presentation, refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Measures and Definitions schedules included herein.

Three Months Ended November 30, 2023 Steel Consumer Building Sustainable

Energy Processing Products Products Solutions Other Consolidated Volume (tons/units) 958,736 16,885,517 2,392,515 114,063 n/a n/a Net sales $ 788,655 $ 147,738 $ 122,954 $ 27,537 $ 34 $ 1,086,918 Operating income (loss) $ 6,541 $ 9,498 $ 4,873 $ (3,174 ) $ (23,670 ) $ (5,932 ) Restructuring and other expense, net - - - - 6 6 Separation costs - - - - 21,952 21,952 Adjusted operating income (loss) 6,541 9,498 4,873 (3,174 ) (1,712 ) 16,026 Miscellaneous income (expense), net 306 12 234 557 (89 ) 1,020 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (1) 3,778 - 35,177 - 711 39,666 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,863 - - - - 3,863 Adjusted EBIT $ 6,762 $ 9,510 $ 40,284 $ (2,617 ) $ (1,090 ) $ 52,849 Depreciation and amortization 15,684 4,006 4,934 1,783 1,600 28,007 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,446 $ 13,516 $ 45,218 $ (834 ) $ 510 $ 80,856 Adjusted EBIT margin 0.9 % 6.4 % 32.8 % (9.5 %) NM 4.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 2.8 % 9.1 % 36.8 % (3.0 %) NM 7.4 % Pro forma information (giving effect to the Separation) Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,446 $ 13,516 $ 45,218 $ (834 ) $ 510 $ 80,856 Removal of Worthington Steel, Inc. (22,446 ) - - - - (22,446 ) Shared overhead reallocation (5) - 508 (2,716 ) - (7,354 ) (9,562 ) Operational adjustments (6) - (450 ) (450 ) - 83 (817 ) Stock-based compensation (7) - 594 1,042 - 1,591 3,227 Pro forma adjusted EBITDA $ - $ 14,168 $ 43,094 $ (834 ) $ (5,170 ) $ 51,258 Pro forma net sales n/a $ 147,738 $ 122,954 $ 27,537 $ 34 $ 298,263 Pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin n/a 9.6 % 35.0 % (3.0 %) NM 17.2 %

Three Months Ended November 30, 2022 Steel Consumer Building Sustainable

Energy Processing Products Products Solutions Other Consolidated Volume (tons/units) 925,434 16,583,326 2,367,770 155,687 n/a n/a Net Sales $ 841,947 $ 153,795 $ 141,671 $ 38,128 n/a $ 1,175,541 Operating income (loss) $ (14,286 ) $ 12,995 $ 6,041 $ 1,001 $ (12,765 ) $ (7,014 ) Incremental expenses related to Level5 earnout - 525 - - - 525 Restructuring and other income, net (4,282 ) - - - - (4,282 ) Separation costs - - - - 9,246 9,246 Adjusted operating income (loss) (18,568 ) 13,520 6,041 1,001 (3,519 ) (1,525 ) Miscellaneous income (expense), net 850 (47 ) 76 142 384 1,405 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates 1,906 - 35,107 - (156 ) 36,857 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) 1,437 - - - - 1,437 Adjusted EBIT $ (17,249 ) $ 13,473 $ 41,224 $ 1,143 $ (3,291 ) $ 35,300 Depreciation and amortization 16,984 3,845 4,375 1,500 1,650 28,354 Adjusted EBITDA $ (265 ) $ 17,318 $ 45,599 $ 2,643 $ (1,641 ) $ 63,654 Adjusted EBIT margin (2.0 %) 8.8 % 29.1 % 3.0 % NM 3.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 0.0 % 11.3 % 32.2 % 6.9 % NM 5.4 % Pro forma information (giving effect to the Separation) Adjusted EBITDA $ (265 ) $ 17,318 $ 45,599 $ 2,643 $ (1,641 ) $ 63,654 Removal of Worthington Steel, Inc. 265 - - - - 265 Shared overhead reallocation (5) - 1,653 (2,600 ) - (7,148 ) (8,095 ) Operational adjustments (6) - (500 ) (500 ) - 83 (917 ) Stock-based compensation (7) - 507 902 - 1,410 2,819 Pro forma adjusted EBITDA $ - $ 18,978 $ 43,401 $ 2,643 $ (7,296 ) $ 57,726 Pro forma net sales n/a $ 153,795 $ 141,671 $ 38,128 n/a $ 333,594 Pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin n/a 12.3 % 30.6 % 6.9 % NM 17.3 %

Six Months Ended November 30, 2023 Steel Consumer Building Sustainable

Energy Processing Products Products Solutions Other Consolidated Volume (tons/units) 1,958,394 33,954,462 5,163,973 220,369 n/a n/a Net Sales $ 1,669,993 $ 297,151 $ 256,822 $ 56,174 $ 34 $ 2,280,174 Operating income (loss) $ 77,587 $ 18,459 $ 13,789 $ (8,177 ) $ (29,885 ) $ 71,773 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,401 - - - - 1,401 Restructuring and other expense, net - - - - 6 6 Separation costs - - - - 27,987 27,987 Adjusted operating income (loss) 78,988 18,459 13,789 (8,177 ) (1,892 ) 101,167 Miscellaneous income (expense), net 1,018 43 292 838 (160 ) 2,031 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (1) 12,735 - 80,219 - 1,093 94,047 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) 7,979 - - - - 7,979 Adjusted EBIT (3) $ 84,762 $ 18,502 $ 94,300 $ (7,339 ) $ (959 ) $ 189,266 Depreciation and amortization 31,822 7,894 9,937 3,572 3,107 56,332 Adjusted EBITDA (3) $ 116,584 $ 26,396 $ 104,237 $ (3,767 ) $ 2,148 $ 245,598 Adjusted EBIT margin 5.1 % 6.2 % 36.7 % (13.1 %) NM 8.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.0 % 8.9 % 40.6 % (6.7 %) NM 10.8 % Pro forma information (giving effect to the Separation) Adjusted EBITDA $ 116,584 $ 26,396 $ 104,237 $ (3,767 ) $ 2,148 $ 245,598 Removal of Worthington Steel, Inc. (116,584 ) - - - - (116,584 ) Shared overhead reallocation (5) 2,314 (4,531 ) - (14,707 ) (16,924 ) Operational adjustments (6) - (900 ) (900 ) - 166 (1,634 ) Stock-based compensation (7) - 1,188 2,084 - 3,182 6,454 Pro forma adjusted EBITDA $ - $ 28,998 $ 100,890 $ (3,767 ) $ (9,211 ) $ 116,910 Pro forma net sales n/a $ 297,151 $ 256,822 $ 56,174 $ 34 $ 610,181 Pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin n/a 9.8 % 39.3 % (6.7 %) NM 19.2 %

For the Six Months Ended November 30, 2022 Steel Consumer Building Sustainable

Energy Processing Products Products Solutions Other Consolidated Volume (tons/units) 1,900,083 38,966,668 5,289,933 288,820 n/a n/a Net Sales $ 1,880,827 $ 342,497 $ 291,994 $ 68,888 n/a $ 2,584,206 Operating income (loss) $ 19,560 $ 33,438 $ 14,687 $ (306 ) $ (7,679 ) $ 59,700 Incremental expenses related to Level5 earnout - 1,050 - - - 1,050 Impairment of long-lived assets 312 - - - - 312 Restructuring and other income, net (4,205 ) - - - (1,177 ) (5,382 ) Separation costs - - - - 9,246 9,246 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 15,667 $ 34,488 $ 14,687 $ (306 ) $ 390 $ 64,926 Miscellaneous income (expense), net (4) 1,035 (82 ) 299 56 (215 ) 1,093 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (1) 3,676 - 78,973 - 1,679 84,328 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) 2,715 - - - - 2,715 Adjusted EBIT $ 17,663 $ 34,406 $ 93,959 $ (250 ) $ 1,854 $ 147,632 Depreciation and amortization 33,829 7,547 8,632 2,970 3,377 56,355 Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,492 $ 41,953 $ 102,591 $ 2,720 $ 5,231 $ 203,987 Adjusted EBIT margin 0.9 % 10.0 % 32.2 % (0.4 %) NM 5.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 2.7 % 12.2 % 35.1 % 3.9 % NM 7.9 % Pro forma information (giving effect to the Separation) Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,492 $ 41,953 $ 102,591 $ 2,720 $ 5,231 $ 203,987 Removal of Worthington Steel, Inc. (51,492 ) - - - - (51,492 ) Shared overhead reallocation (5) - 3,714 (4,787 ) - (14,295 ) (15,368 ) Operational adjustments (6) - (1,000 ) (1,000 ) - 166 (1,834 ) Stock-based compensation (7) - 1,014 1,804 - 2,820 5,638 Pro forma adjusted EBITDA $ - $ 45,681 $ 98,608 $ 2,720 $ (6,078 ) $ 140,931 Pro forma net sales n/a $ 342,497 $ 291,994 $ 68,888 n/a $ 703,379 Pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin n/a 13.3 % 33.8 % 3.9 % NM 20.0 %

Non-GAAP Footnotes:

Excludes the following items reflected in equity income in our consolidated statements of earnings: For the three and six months ended November 30, 2023, our share of the gain realized by our engineered cabs joint venture, Taxi Workhorse, in connection with the sale of the joint venture's operations in Brazil, which totaled $2,780 on a pre-tax basis.

For the six months ended November 30, 2022, a pre-tax loss of $15,759 realized in connection with the August 3, 2022 sale of our then 50% noncontrolling equity investment in ArtiFlex Manufacturing, LLC. Excludes the noncontrolling interest portion of excluded items within Steel Processing, including $1,850 and $1,734 related to the restructuring gains in the three and six months ended November 30, 2022, respectively, and $519 related to the impairment charge in the six months ended November 30, 2023. Excludes a pre-tax loss of 1,534 realized in connection with the July 28, 2023, early redemption of the Company's senior unsecured notes due April 2026 (the "2026 Notes"). The loss resulted primarily from unamortized issuance costs and discount included in the carrying amount of the 2026 Notes and the acceleration of the remaining unamortized loss in equity related to a treasury lock derivative instrument executed in connection with the issuance of the 2026 Notes. Excludes a pre-tax settlement charge of $4,774 within Other related to the pension lift-out transaction associated with The Gerstenslager Company Bargaining Unit Employees' Pension Plan, as further described and defined in the Use of Non-GAAP Measures and Definitions schedules.

Pro Forma Footnotes:

Reflects the excess of our estimated post-separation corporate expenses over the amounts historically absorbed by our segments, including the re-allocation of costs historically attributed to Steel Processing that will continue post-separation as well as incremental corporate expenses resulting from lost economies of scale. Pro forma amounts within Corporate & Other reflect certain general overhead expenses that will not be allocated to our segments post-separation but are included in our historical segment reporting. Includes the estimated incremental material cost associated with intercompany purchases from Steel Processing post-separation that will be subject to arms-length commercial pricing arrangements specified in the Steel Supply Agreement between us and Worthington Steel entered into in connection with the separation, net of anticipated costs to be recovered by us post-separation under the Transition Services Agreement between us and Worthington Steel entered into in connection with the Separation. For purposes of this pro forma presentation, adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation. Post-separation, management intends to change the profitability measure it uses to assess segment performance from adjusted EBIT to adjusted EBITDA. In connection with the change, management revised its definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude non-cash stock-based compensation, in addition to the other excluded items as historically defined and measured by management. Refer to Use of Non-GAAP Measures and Definition for further information regarding this planned change in our segment profitability measure.

The following table outlines our equity income (loss) by unconsolidated affiliate for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 WAVE $ 21,428 $ 18,982 $ 49,743 $ 42,775 ClarkDietrich 13,748 16,125 30,476 36,198 Serviacero Worthington 3,778 1,906 12,735 3,676 ArtiFlex - - - (13,400 ) Workhorse 3,492 (156 ) 3,873 (680 ) Total equity income $ 42,446 $ 36,857 $ 96,827 $ 68,569

WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

NON-GAAP MEASURES. These materials include certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information on the performance of the Company's ongoing operations and should not be considered as an alternative to the comparable GAAP measure. Additionally, management believes these non-GAAP measures allow for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the Company's businesses and enables investors to evaluate operations and future prospects in the same manner as management.

The following provides an explanation of each non-GAAP measure presented in these materials:

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income (loss) excluding the items listed below, to the extent naturally included in operating income (loss).

Adjusted net earnings attributable to controlling interest is defined as net earnings attributable to controlling interest excluding the after-tax effect of the excluded items outlined below.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share attributable to controlling interest is defined as adjusted net earnings attributable to controlling interest divided by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA - Adjusted EBIT is defined as Adjusted Earnings Before Interest and Taxes. EBIT is calculated by adding or subtracting, as appropriate, interest expense, net and income tax expense to/from net earnings attributable to controlling interest, which is further adjusted to exclude impairment and restructuring charges (gains) as well as other items that management believes are not reflective of, and thus should not be included when evaluating the performance of its ongoing operations, as outlined below. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by further adjusting adjusted EBIT to exclude depreciation and amortization. On a pro forma basis, adjusted EBITDA also excludes stock-based compensation due to its non-cash nature, which is consistent with how management will assess segment performance post-separation. In prior periods, adjusted EBITDA did not exclude stock-based compensation. However, management now believes that further excluding stock-based compensation from adjusted EBITDA is useful to better understand the financial performance of our business and to facilitate a better comparison of our results to those of our peer companies over multiple periods given that this item may vary between companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Adjusted EBIT margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBIT by net sales.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by net sales.

Pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing pro forma adjusted EBITDA by pro forma net sales.

Pro forma net sales is calculated by excluding the net sales of Steel Processing from consolidated net sales.

Exclusions from Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes it is useful to exclude the following items from the non-GAAP measures presented in this report for its own and investors' assessment of the business for the reasons identified below:

Impairment charges are excluded because they do not occur in the ordinary course of our ongoing business operations, are inherently unpredictable in timing and amount, and are non-cash, which we believe facilitates the comparison of historical, current and forecasted financial results.

are excluded because they do not occur in the ordinary course of our ongoing business operations, are inherently unpredictable in timing and amount, and are non-cash, which we believe facilitates the comparison of historical, current and forecasted financial results. Restructuring activities , which can result in both discrete gains and/or losses, consist of established programs that are not part of our ongoing operations, such as divestitures, closing or consolidating facilities, employee severance (including rationalizing headcount or other significant changes in personnel), and realignment of existing operations (including changes to management structure in response to underlying performance and/or changing market conditions). These items are excluded because they are not part of the ongoing operations of our underlying business.

, which can result in both discrete gains and/or losses, consist of established programs that are not part of our ongoing operations, such as divestitures, closing or consolidating facilities, employee severance (including rationalizing headcount or other significant changes in personnel), and realignment of existing operations (including changes to management structure in response to underlying performance and/or changing market conditions). These items are excluded because they are not part of the ongoing operations of our underlying business. Separation costs , which consist of direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with the completed separation of Worthington Steel, Inc. are excluded as they are one-time in nature and are not expected to occur in period following the separation. These costs include fees paid to third-party advisors, such as investment banking, audit and other advisory services as well as direct and incremental costs associated with the separation of shared corporate functions. Results in the current fiscal year also include incremental compensation expense associated with the modification of unvested short and long-term incentive compensation awards, as required under the employee matters agreement executed in conjunction with the separation.

, which consist of direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with the completed separation of Worthington Steel, Inc. are excluded as they are one-time in nature and are not expected to occur in period following the separation. These costs include fees paid to third-party advisors, such as investment banking, audit and other advisory services as well as direct and incremental costs associated with the separation of shared corporate functions. Results in the current fiscal year also include incremental compensation expense associated with the modification of unvested short and long-term incentive compensation awards, as required under the employee matters agreement executed in conjunction with the separation. Loss on early extinguishment of debt is excluded because it does not occur in the normal course of business and may obscure analysis of trends and financial performance. Additionally, the amount and frequency of this type of charge is not consistent and is significantly impacted by the timing and size of debt extinguishment transactions.

is excluded because it does not occur in the normal course of business and may obscure analysis of trends and financial performance. Additionally, the amount and frequency of this type of charge is not consistent and is significantly impacted by the timing and size of debt extinguishment transactions. Pension settlement charges are excluded because due to their non-cash nature and the fact that they do not occur in the normal course of business and may obscure analysis of trends and financial performance. These transactions typically result from the transfer of a portion of the total projected benefit obligation to third-party insurance companies.

PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION. These materials include certain financial data and operating metrics that are presented on a pro forma basis to illustrate the estimated effects of the separation of Worthington Steel from the historical combined company, which was consummated on December 1, 2023 and is further described in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on December 5, 2023, and to give effect to divested operations historically presented within Other. Management believes these pro forma measures provide investors with useful supplemental financial information regarding the performance of the Company's continuing operations after reflecting the separation. This pro forma financial information has been prepared based upon the best available information and management estimates and is subject to assumptions and adjustments described in the accompanying footnotes. They are not intended to be a complete presentation of the Company's financial position or results of operations had the separation occurred as of and for the periods indicated. In addition, the pro forma financial information is being provided for informational purposes only, and is not necessarily indicative of the Company's future results of operations or financial condition had the separation and related transactions been completed on the dates assumed. Management believes these assumptions and estimates are reasonable, given the information available on the filing date.

