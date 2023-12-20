IBA SA: IBA celebrates a new milestone with the sale of the 100th Cyclone KIUBE cyclotron

The Cyclone® KIUBE is a high-performance cyclotron enabling the production of many radioisotopes used for the diagnosis of cancer and other severe cardiac and neurologic diseases



Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, December 20, 2023 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world's leading provider of radiopharmaceutical production solutions is pleased to announce it has reached the notable milestone of the sale of the 100th Cyclone® KIUBE cyclotron. This 100th unit has been sold to Herlev Hospital, University of Copenhagen, in Denmark and demonstrates the world leading position of this machine on the mid energy cyclotron market.

Lars Thorbjørn Jensen, Head of Department of Clinical Physiology and Nuclear Medicine at Herlev Hospital, University of Copenhagen, Denmark, said: "15 years ago we acquired our first cyclotron, the IBA Cyclone® 18/9. It has proved to be very efficient in our daily work, when we sought to acquire another cyclotron, the IBA Cyclone® KIUBE was the logical choice. It meets all our requirements, including eight ports, high yield, and low standby energy consumption."

The Cyclone® KIUBE cyclotron is recognized for its superior production capacity, reaching up to 300 Microamperes (µA) proton current, the highest in the industry. This high production capacity has made it the preferred choice for many institutions and companies in more than 40 countries. It has the widest range of PET radioisotopes production including Fluorine-18 (18F), Gallium 68, Zirconium 89, Carbon 11, and many others used in oncology, cardiology and neurology imaging.

Bruno Scutnaire, President at IBA RadioPharma Solutions, commented: "We are very proud to have reached this milestone in such a short period of time. The sale of our 100th Cyclone® KIUBE cyclotron to a long-standing user such as the Herlev Hospital, testifies the trust our users place in us and the quality of our products. Since its inception, it has been a real game changer on the cyclotron market thanks to its compact design, as well as its high performance enabling our customers to produce multiple isotopes for the diagnosis of severe diseases. All of this with a lower electrical consumption reaffirming IBA's commitment to develop solutions that meet the market's needs while being more sustainable."

Maria Vosjan, Managing Director of BV Cyclotron VU, University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands, said: "When we started our new radiopharmacy project two years ago, the Cyclone® KIUBE 300, with its unique versatility of 8 exit ports and unparalleled production capability up to 30 Curie 18F in one run, was the obvious choice for us."

Tamer Yagan, General Manager of Nukleon Nuclear Technology, Istanbul, Turkey, expressed his admiration: "Since 2019, when we first started to use the Cyclone® KIUBE 300, we have been truly impressed by its production capacity. Its stable production and exceptional reliability allow us to meet the growing market demand and ensure we are well-equipped to handle future demand."

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,000 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

