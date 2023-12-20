Addex Therapeutics: Addex Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Extraordinary General Meeting

Ad Hoc Announcement Pursuant to Art. 53 LR



Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2023 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN and Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development ("the Company"), announced today that its shareholders approved, with a large majority, all of the proposals of the board of directors at its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on December 19, 2023. The votes represented 30.07% of the Company's outstanding capital.

Addex shareholders approved an increase in the capital band and the conditional share capital, and related amendments to the Articles of Association.

The detailed agenda can be found on Addex's website at general-meetings.

About Addex Therapeutics:

Addex Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of an emerging class of novel orally available, small molecule drugs known as allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Allosteric modulators offer several potential advantages over conventional, non-allosteric molecules and may offer an improved therapeutic approach to conventional "orthosteric" small molecule or biological drugs. Addex's allosteric modulator drug discovery platform targets receptors and other proteins that are recognized as essential for therapeutic intervention. Addex's lead drug candidate, ADX71149 (mGlu2 positive allosteric modulator or PAM), developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy. The company's second clinical program, dipraglurant (mGlu5 negative allosteric modulator or NAM), is under evaluation for future development in post-stroke recovery. Indivior PLC has licensed Addex's GABAB PAM program for the development of drug candidates, with a focus on substance use disorder. Addex is also advancing a broad preclinical pipeline, which includes development of a range of GABAB PAM for chronic cough, mGlu7 NAM for stress related disorders, M4 PAM for schizophrenia and other forms of psychosis and mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders and depression. Addex shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and American Depositary Shares representing its shares are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, and trade under the ticker symbol "ADXN" on each exchange.??

Contacts:

Tim Dyer

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55

PR@addextherapeutics.com Mike Sinclair

Partner, Halsin Partners

+44 (0)20 7318 2955

msinclair@halsin.com

