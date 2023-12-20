Anzeige
20.12.2023 | 09:48
Fingrid Oyj: Timo Kiiveri appointed Fingrid's Deputy CEO

Fingrid Oyj
Stock exchange release 20 Dec 2023 at 10.45 EET

Timo Kiiveri appointed Fingrid's Deputy CEO

Today, Fingrid Oyj's Board of Directors has appointed Timo Kiiveri, M.Sc. (Tech.), as the company's Deputy CEO as of 1 January 2024 with the current Deputy CEO Asta Sihvonen-Punkka stepping into the role of the company's President & CEO.

Timo Kiiveri has been with the company and served as a member of the Executive Management Group since 2019, with responsibility for grid construction and maintenance.


Further information:
Tiina Miettinen, Senior Vice President, HR and Communications, tel. +358 400 758 193


