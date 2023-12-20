Fingrid Oyj

Timo Kiiveri appointed Fingrid's Deputy CEO



Today, Fingrid Oyj's Board of Directors has appointed Timo Kiiveri, M.Sc. (Tech.), as the company's Deputy CEO as of 1 January 2024 with the current Deputy CEO Asta Sihvonen-Punkka stepping into the role of the company's President & CEO.



Timo Kiiveri has been with the company and served as a member of the Executive Management Group since 2019, with responsibility for grid construction and maintenance.





