SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Know Labs, Inc. (NYSE American: KNW), an emerging developer of non-invasive medical diagnostic technology, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights:

Know Labs reported a net loss of $15.29 million dollars in FY2023, compared to a net loss of $20.07 million dollars in FY2022, a reduction in net loss of 23.8%. This translates to Earnings Per Share of a loss of $0.41, better than FY2022 Earnings Per Share Loss of $0.50, an improvement of 18%, before preferred stock dividends.





In FY2023, recorded a non-cash charge to earnings of $4.77 million principally related to the fair market value of dividends on our Series C and D preferred stock in the amount of $2.96 million, that were either paid or accrued in shares of common stock, and the remaining $1.81 million non-cash charge comprised of $310,000 in depreciation & amortization, $550,000 loss on the sale of assets, $507,000 loss on debt extinguishment, $350,000 from the modification of notes and warrants and $142,000 from the amortization of operating lease right of use during FY 2023.





Research and development expense for FY2023 was $7.73 million dollars as compared to $5.39 million dollars in FY2022, an increase of 43.5% year over year. The increase in R&D expense was related to increases in engineering, third-party technical services, and expenditures related to the development of our Generation 1 device, which we completed and announced on June 7 th , as we continue to execute our path to FDA clinical trials and commercialization.





, as we continue to execute our path to FDA clinical trials and commercialization. Selling, general and administrative expenses for FY2023 was $6.57 million, which was lower by $1.55 million than the $8.12 million dollars in FY 2022, an improvement of 19.1%, as we continue our initiatives to reduce our cash burn.





As of September 30, 2023, we had cash and cash equivalents of $8.02 million dollars, as compared to $12.59 million at the end of September 30, 2022. Net cash used in operations for FY2023 was $10.35 million dollars compared with $6.92 million in the prior year.





During the year ended September 30, 2023, the Company made adjustments to its fixed expenses and the impact of those adjustments has significantly reduced our monthly burn rate. Given the significant reduction in fixed expenses, the Company believes that it has enough available cash and flexibility with its operating expenses to operate until at least June 30, 2024. As we have stated in our FY 2023 10-K, we expect to raise additional funds through the issuance of equity, preferred stock and convertible debentures.





Shareholder equity for the fiscal year 2023 was $3.74 million versus $9.86 million in fiscal year 2022.

Income Statement:

KNOW LABS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Years Ended, September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 REVENUE- DIGITAL ASSET SALES $ - $ 4,360,087 OPERATING EXPENSES- RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES 7,727,467 5,385,586 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 6,570,597 8,118,137 SELLING AND TRANSACTIONAL COSTS FOR DIGITAL ASSETS (274,019 ) 3,430,438 Total operating expenses 14,024,045 16,934,161 OPERATING LOSS (14,024,045 ) (12,574,074 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET Interest income 127,145 15,283 Interest expense (389,626 ) (8,034,081 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (506,865 ) - Other (expense) income, net (495,776 ) 521,628 Total other (expense), net (1,265,122 ) (7,497,170 ) LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (15,289,167 ) (20,071,244 ) Income tax expense - - NET LOSS (15,289,167 ) (20,071,244 ) Common stock dividends on Series D Preferred Stock (1,627,230 ) - Deemed dividends on Series C and D Preferred Stock (3,526,653 ) - NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (20,443,050 ) $ (20,071,244 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.41 ) $ (0.50 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding- basic and diluted 49,581,467 40,370,473

Balance Sheet:

KNOW LABS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,023,716 $ 12,593,692 Total current assets 8,023,716 12,593,692 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 81,325 862,977 OTHER ASSETS Other assets 15,766 13,767 Operating lease right-of-use asset 145,090 287,930 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,265,897 $ 13,758,366 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable - trade $ 1,292,861 $ 526,968 Accrued expenses 94,062 462,940 Accrued expenses - related parties 218,334 348,264 Convertible notes payable, net 2,761,931 2,255,066 Current portion of operating lease right-of-use liability 154,797 215,397 Total current liabilities 4,521,985 3,808,635 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES: Operating lease right-of-use liability, net of current portion - 87,118 Total non-current liabilities - 87,118 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 11) - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock - $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, Series C and D shares issued and outstanding as follows: Series C Convertible Preferred stock $0.001 par value, 30,000 shares authorized, 17,858 shares issued and outstanding at 9/30/2023 and 9/30/2022, respectively 1,790 1,790 Series D Convertible Preferred stock $0.001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized, 10,161 shares issued and outstanding at 9/30/2023 and 9/30/2022, respectively 1,015 1,015 Common stock - $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 80,358,463 and 48,156,062 shares issued and outstanding at 9/30/2023 and 9/30/2022, respectively 80,358 48,158 Additional paid in capital 125,501,537 111,209,388 Accumulated deficit (121,840,788 ) (101,397,738 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,743,912 9,862,613 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 8,265,897 $ 13,758,366

Cash Flow:

KNOWLABS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Years Ended, September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (15,289,167 ) $ (20,071,244 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 313,019 320,995 Issuance of common stock for services - 183,000 Issuance of common stock warrants for services - 451,487 Gain on debt settlement (50,000 ) (268,872 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 549,431 - Loss on debt extinguishment 506,865 - Modification of notes and warrants - interest expense 349,721 - Stock based compensation- stock option grants 2,955,933 4,421,634 Gain on forgiveness of notes payable-PPP Loans - (252,700 ) Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset 142,840 35,963 Amortization of debt discount to interest expense - 7,272,911 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Other long-term assets (1,999 ) - Operating lease right-of-use liability (147,719 ) (22,917 ) Accounts payable - trade and accrued expenses 317,085 1,009,935 NET CASH (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (10,353,991 ) (6,919,808 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (80,797 ) (855,468 ) NET CASH (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: (80,797 ) (855,468 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from isssuance of common stock for NYSE uplisting - 8,280,000 Proceeds from issuance of common stock offering, net 5,472,791 - Payments for stock for NYSE uplisting - (855,321 ) Settlement of notes payable-PPP loans - (179,103 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock for stock options exercise 4,687 26,687 Proceeds from issuance of common stock for warrant exercise 387,334 838,487 NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 5,864,812 8,110,750 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (4,569,976 ) 335,474 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 12,593,692 12,258,218 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 8,023,716 $ 12,593,692 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Interest paid $ - $ - Taxes paid $ - $ - Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activity: Conversion of debt $ - $ 14,209,000 Conversion of accrued interest $ - $ 1,136,720 Common stock dividends on Series D Preferred Stock $ 1,627,230 $ - Deemed dividends on Series C and D Preferred Stock $ 3,526,653 $ - Issuance costs from common stock offering $ 1,527,209 $ -

Conference Call:

Know Labs will host an audio webcast to discuss its results and provide a business update today, December 19, 2023, at 4:30pm ET (1:30 pm PT). The live webcast will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website, www.knowlabs.co/investors, and a replay will be available for six months.

Participant Dial-In: 877-514-3621 / +1 215-268-9856

Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=MtMDMZ5d

A copy of the form 10-K filed with the SEC can also be downloaded from the Company's website. All holders, including stockholders and bondholders, can request and receive a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements free of charge. Requests must be submitted to ask@knowlabs.co.

About Know Labs, Inc.

Know Labs, Inc. is a public company whose shares trade on the NYSE American Exchange under the stock symbol "KNW." The Company's platform technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a unique molecular signature. The technology can be integrated into a variety of wearable, mobile or bench-top form factors. This patented and patent-pending technology makes it possible to effectively identify and monitor analytes that could only previously be performed by invasive and/or expensive and time-consuming lab-based tests. The first application of the technology will be in a product marketed as a non-invasive glucose monitor. The device will provide the user with accessible and affordable real-time information on blood glucose levels. This product will require U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance prior to its introduction to the market.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Know Labs, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) performance of products. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," "likely," "forecast," "probable," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Know Labs, Inc.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, Forms 10-Q and 8-K, and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at www.knowlabs.co. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

