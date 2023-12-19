MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) today announced results for its fiscal first quarter ended November 30, 2023.

"We began fiscal 2024 with another good quarter, underscored by solid top-line growth and greatly expanded profitability," said Paul Sternlieb, Enerpac Tool Group's President & CEO. "While we maintain a cautious tone regarding full-year results, given economic and geopolitical uncertainty, our performance demonstrates the continued benefits of Enerpac's ASCEND transformation program, four-pillar growth strategy, and the permanent changes across the organization that are making Enerpac more efficient, more productive, and easier to do business with."

Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations (US$ in millions, except per share) Three Months Ended November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 Net Sales $142.0 $139.4 Operating Profit $28.7 $12.3 Adjusted Op Profit $32.4 $23.1 Net Income $18.3 $6.4 Diluted EPS $0.33 $0.11 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.39 $0.29 Adjusted EBITDA $34.9 $26.6

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Consolidated Results Comparisons

"First quarter gains in operating profit and margins reflect the success of our transformational initiatives that enhance productivity and efficiency at the gross profit and SG&A lines," stated Tony Colucci, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Additionally, reported results reflect lower ASCEND-related charges."

Consolidated net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 were $142.0 million compared to $139.4 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 1.9%. Organic sales, excluding the disposition of Cortland Industrial and the impact of foreign currency, increased 5.5% year-over-year, with product sales up 4.2% and service revenues ahead 10.1%. Net sales growth for the Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) reportable segment of 7.6%, with organic growth of 5.8%, was partly offset by a year-over-year decline at Cortland Biomedical, which comprises the Other operating segment.

Gross margin expanded approximately 360 basis points year-over-year to 52.3%, driven by operational improvements related to ASCEND, favorable sales mix, volume leverage, carryover price increases from fiscal 2023, and the disposition of Cortland Industrial. Selling, general and administrative expenses of $44.6 million were $9.6 million lower year-over-year. Adjusted SG&A was 29.0% of sales, down from 31.2% of sales in the year-ago period.

Operating profit increased 133% year-over-year to $28.7 million, with an operating profit margin of 20.2%, up from 8.8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Adjusted operating profit increased 40% to $32.4 million, with an adjusted operating margin of 22.8%, a 620 basis point expansion over the prior-year period.

First quarter fiscal 2024 net earnings and diluted EPS were $18.3 million and $0.33 respectively, compared to $6.4 million and $0.11, respectively, in the year-ago period.

First quarter adjusted EBITDA was $34.9 million compared to $26.6 million in the year-ago period, achieving an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.6%, up 550 basis points from 19.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

Net cash used by operating activities was $6.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 as compared to $17.5 million of cash provided by operations in the prior-year period. The decrease in cash from operations was primarily due to the timing of annual incentive compensation payments along with payments made for the ASCEND transformation program. In fiscal 2023, the annual incentive compensation payment was recorded in the second quarter.

Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) (US$ in millions) Three Months Ended November 30, 2023 November 30, 2022 Net Sales $137.0 $127.3 Operating Profit $35.6 $26.6 Operating Profit % 26.0% 20.9% Adjusted Op Profit (1) $38.5 $29.1 Adjusted Op Profit % (1) 28.1% 22.9% (1) Excludes approximately $2.1 million of restructuring charges and $0.8 million of ASCEND charges in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and approximately $0.9 million of restructuring charges and $1.5 million of ASCEND charges in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.

IT&S Results Comparisons

First quarter fiscal 2024 net sales for IT&S were $137.0 million, ahead 7.6% year-over-year with organic growth of 5.8%. Organic growth was driven by a 4.5% increase in product sales and a 10.1% increase in service revenues. The segment's operating profit margin increased 510 basis points to 26.0% and adjusted operating profit margin improved 520 basis points to 28.1%.

Corporate Expenses from Continuing Operations

Corporate expenses were $8.9 million and $15.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2023, respectively. The year-over-year decline was driven by significantly lower ASCEND-related charges during the quarter. Adjusted corporate expenses(2) of $8.1 million for the first quarter increased $0.7 million compared to the prior year, as a result of higher incentive compensation.

(2) First quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted corporate expense excludes approximately $0.3 million of restructuring charges, $0.4 million of ASCEND charges, and $0.1 million of impairment and divestiture charges as compared to approximately $0.1 million of restructuring charges, $7.9 million of ASCEND charges, and $0.4 million of leadership transition charges in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Balance Sheet and Leverage (US$ in millions) November 30, 2023 August 31, 2023 November 30, 2022 Cash Balance $148.0 $154.4 $129.2 Debt Balance $244.5 $214.1 $202.2 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA* 0.9x 0.6x 0.7x *Calculated in accordance with the terms of the Company's September 2022 Senior Credit Facility.

Net debt at November 30, 2023, was $96.5 million, resulting in a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.9x. The Company repurchased approximately one million shares of its common stock in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 for $26 million under its share repurchase program announced in March 2022.

Outlook

"With the solid start to fiscal 2024, we are on track to achieve our full-year financial objectives," concluded Sternlieb.

As such, the Company affirms its fiscal 2024 guidance, projecting a net sales range of $590 million to $605 million. The forecast anticipates organic growth of approximately 2% to 4%, with expected adjusted EBITDA in the range of $142 million to $152 million, and free cash flow between $60 million to $70 million. This forecast is based on key foreign exchange rate assumptions and assumes the absence of a broad-based global recession. The key foreign exchange rates and other guidance assumptions are included in the presentation materials accompanying the earnings webcast.

Conference Call Information

An investor conference call is scheduled for 7:30 am CT on December 20, 2023. Webcast information and conference call materials, including an earnings presentation, are available on the Enerpac Tool Group company website (www.enerpactoolgroup.com).

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the above comments represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition to statements with respect to guidance, the terms "outlook," "guidance," "may," "should," "could," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "objective," "plan," "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with such statements, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, general economic uncertainty, market conditions in the industrial, oil & gas, energy, power generation, infrastructure, commercial construction, truck and automotive industries, the impact of geopolitical activity, including the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and international sanctions imposed in response thereto, as well as the armed conflict involving Hamas and Israel, the ability of the Company to achieve its plans or objectives related to its growth strategy, market acceptance of existing and new products, market acceptance of price increases, successful integration of acquisitions, the impact of dispositions and restructurings, the ability of the Company to continue to achieve its objectives related to the ASCEND program, including any assumptions underlying its calculation of expected incremental operating profit or program investment, operating margin risk due to competitive pricing and operating efficiencies, supply chain risk, risks related to reliance on independent agents and distributors for the distribution and service of products, material, labor, or overhead cost increases, tax law changes, foreign currency risk, interest rate risk, commodity risk, tariffs, litigation matters, impairment of goodwill or other intangible assets, the Company's ability to access capital markets and other risks and uncertainties that may be referred to or noted in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including those described in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2023 and most recent report on Form 10-Q. Enerpac Tool Group disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that are not measures presented in conformity with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures include organic growth, EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted earnings from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted operating profit from continuing operations, segment adjusted operating profit and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted corporate expense, adjusted SG&A expense, free cash flow and net debt. This press release includes reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, included in the tables attached to this press release or in footnotes to the tables included in this press release. Management believes the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release are commonly used financial measures for investors to evaluate Enerpac Tool Group's operating performance and financial position with respect to the periods presented and, when read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements, present a useful tool to evaluate ongoing operations and provide investors with metrics they can use to evaluate aspects of the Company's performance from period to period. In addition, these are some of the financial metrics management uses in internal evaluations of the overall performance of the Company's business. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools, services, technology, and solutions provider serving a broad and diverse set of customers and end markets for mission-critical applications in more than 100 countries. The Company makes complex, often hazardous jobs possible safely and efficiently. Enerpac Tool Group's businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

(tables follow)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) November 30, August 31, 2023 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 147,956 $ 154,415 Accounts receivable, net 94,925 97,649 Inventories, net 80,081 74,765 Other current assets 36,997 28,811 Total current assets 359,959 355,640 Property, plant and equipment, net 37,963 38,968 Goodwill 266,538 266,494 Other intangible assets, net 37,726 37,338 Other long-term assets 63,381 64,157 Total assets $ 765,567 $ 762,597 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 45,505 $ 50,483 Accrued compensation and benefits 21,775 33,194 Current maturities of long-term debt 4,375 3,750 Income taxes payable 4,772 3,771 Other current liabilities 50,557 56,922 Total current liabilities 126,984 148,120 Long-term debt, net 240,128 210,337 Deferred income taxes 6,031 5,667 Pension and postretirement benefit liabilities 10,168 10,247 Other long-term liabilities 60,580 61,606 Total liabilities 443,891 435,977 Shareholders' equity Capital stock 16,793 16,752 Additional paid-in capital 223,474 220,472 Treasury stock (826,622 ) (800,506 ) Retained earnings 1,028,871 1,011,112 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (120,840 ) (121,210 ) Stock held in trust (3,576 ) (3,484 ) Deferred compensation liability 3,576 3,484 Total shareholders' equity 321,676 326,620 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 765,567 $ 762,597

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 30, November 30, 2023 2022 Net sales $ 141,970 $ 139,382 Cost of products sold 67,720 71,476 Gross profit 74,250 67,906 Selling, general and administrative expenses 42,216 53,247 Amortization of intangible assets 824 1,368 Restructuring charges 2,401 982 Impairment & divestiture charges 147 - Operating profit 28,662 12,309 Financing costs, net 3,697 2,815 Other expense, net 991 702 Earnings before income tax expense 23,974 8,792 Income tax expense 5,669 2,383 Net earnings from continuing operations 18,305 6,409 (Loss) earnings from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (567 ) 1,044 Net earnings $ 17,738 $ 7,453 Earnings per share from continuing operations Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.11 Diluted 0.33 0.11 (Loss) earnings per share from discontinued operations Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 Diluted (0.01 ) 0.02 Earnings per share* Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.13 Diluted 0.32 0.13 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 54,527 56,886 Diluted 55,008 57,317 *The total of earnings per share from continuing operations and loss (earnings) per share from discontinued operations may not equal earnings per share due to rounding.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 30, November 30, 2023 2022 Operating Activities Cash (used in) provided by operating activities - continuing operations $ (3,917 ) $ 17,814 Cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations (2,758 ) (281 ) Cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (6,675 ) $ 17,533 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (1,567 ) (2,535 ) Purchase of business assets (1,027 ) - Cash used in investing activities - continuing operations $ (2,594 ) $ (2,535 ) Cash used in investing activities $ (2,594 ) $ (2,535 ) Financing Activities Borrowings on revolving credit facility 39,000 14,000 Principal repayments on revolving credit facility (8,000 ) (11,000 ) Principal repayments on term loan (625 ) - Proceeds from issuance of term loan - 200,000 Payment for redemption of revolver - (200,000 ) Swingline borrowings/repayments, net - (4,000 ) Payment of debt issuance costs - (2,417 ) Purchase of treasury shares (26,116 ) - Stock options, taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards & other 236 3 Payment of cash dividend (2,178 ) (2,274 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities - continuing operations $ 2,317 $ (5,688 ) Cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 2,317 $ (5,688 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 493 (766 ) Net (decrease) increase from cash and cash equivalents $ (6,459 ) $ 8,544 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 154,415 120,699 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 147,956 $ 129,243

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures for Continuing Operations (In thousands) Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Net Sales Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 127,297 $ 130,904 $ 144,126 $ 152,851 $ 555,178 $ 137,035 $ - $ - $ - $ 137,035 Other 12,085 11,056 12,127 7,758 43,026 4,935 - - - 4,935 Enerpac Tool Group $ 139,382 $ 141,960 $ 156,253 $ 160,609 $ 598,204 $ 141,970 $ - $ - $ - $ 141,970 % Net Sales Growth Industrial Tools & Services Segment 5 % 4 % 3 % 9 % 5 % 8 % - - - 8 % Other 26 % 4 % 5 % -36 % -2 % -59 % - - - -59 % Enerpac Tool Group 6 % 4 % 3 % 6 % 5 % 2 % - - - 2 % Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 53,247 $ 52,059 $ 48,809 $ 50,949 $ 205,063 $ 42,216 $ - $ - $ - $ 42,216 Leadership transition charges (400 ) (202 ) (90 ) (90 ) (783 ) - - - - - M&A charges - (196 ) (166 ) (653 ) (1,015 ) - - - - - ASCEND transformation program charges (9,382 ) (11,197 ) (5,536 ) (8,381 ) (34,495 ) (1,093 ) - - - (1,093 ) Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 43,465 $ 40,464 $ 43,017 $ 41,825 $ 168,770 $ 41,123 $ - $ - $ - $ 41,123 Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses % Enerpac Tool Group 31.2 % 28.5 % 27.5 % 26.0 % 28.2 % 29.0 % - - - 29.0 % Adjusted Operating profit Operating profit $ 12,309 $ 13,972 $ 25,439 $ 32,202 $ 83,922 $ 28,662 $ - $ - $ - $ 28,662 Impairment & divestiture (benefit) charges - - - (6,155 ) (6,155 ) 147 - - - 147 Restructuring charges (1) 982 2,987 2,252 1,461 7,681 2,401 - - - 2,401 Leadership transition charges 400 202 90 90 783 - - - - - M&A charges - 196 166 653 1,015 - - - - - ASCEND transformation program charges 9,419 11,372 5,947 8,681 35,419 1,229 - - - 1,229 Adjusted operating profit $ 23,110 $ 28,729 $ 33,894 $ 36,932 $ 122,665 $ 32,439 $ - $ - $ - $ 32,439 Adjusted Operating Profit by Segment Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 29,099 $ 34,836 $ 39,814 $ 45,269 $ 149,019 $ 38,470 $ - $ - $ - $ 38,470 Other 1,424 1,156 1,965 254 4,799 2,118 - - - 2,118 Corporate / General (7,413 ) (7,263 ) (7,885 ) (8,591 ) (31,153 ) (8,149 ) - - - (8,149 ) Adjusted operating profit $ 23,110 $ 28,729 $ 33,894 $ 36,932 $ 122,665 $ 32,439 $ - $ - $ - $ 32,439 Adjusted Operating Profit % by Segment Industrial Tools & Services Segment 22.9 % 26.6 % 27.6 % 29.6 % 26.8 % 28.1 % - - - 28.1 % Other 11.8 % 10.5 % 16.2 % 3.3 % 11.2 % 42.9 % - - - 42.9 % Adjusted Operating Profit % 16.6 % 20.2 % 21.7 % 23.0 % 20.5 % 22.8 % - - - 22.8 % EBITDA from Continuing Operations (2) Net earnings from continuing operations $ 6,409 $ 7,158 $ 16,976 $ 23,105 $ 53,649 $ 18,305 $ - $ - $ - $ 18,305 Financing costs, net 2,815 3,105 3,250 3,219 12,389 3,697 - - - 3,697 Income tax expense 2,383 2,988 4,688 5,190 15,249 5,669 - - - 5,669 Depreciation & amortization 4,193 4,226 4,084 3,810 16,313 3,426 - - - 3,426 EBITDA $ 15,800 $ 17,477 $ 28,998 $ 35,324 $ 97,600 $ 31,097 $ - $ - $ - $ 31,097 Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations (2) EBITDA $ 15,800 $ 17,477 $ 28,998 $ 35,324 $ 97,600 $ 31,097 $ - $ - $ - $ 31,097 Impairment & divestiture (benefit) charges - - - (6,155 ) (6,155 ) 147 - - - 147 Restructuring charges (1) 982 2,987 2,252 1,461 7,681 2,401 - - - 2,401 Leadership transition charges 400 202 90 90 783 - - - - - M&A charges - 196 166 653 1,015 - - - - - ASCEND transformation program charges 9,419 11,372 5,947 8,681 35,419 1,229 - - - 1,229 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,601 $ 32,234 $ 37,453 $ 40,054 $ 136,343 $ 34,874 $ - $ - $ - $ 34,874 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 31,698 $ 37,458 $ 42,525 $ 47,952 $ 159,633 $ 40,880 $ - $ - $ - $ 40,880 Other 2,316 2,050 2,855 739 7,961 2,324 - - - 2,324 Corporate / General (7,413 ) (7,274 ) (7,927 ) (8,637 ) (31,251 ) (8,330 ) - - - (8,330 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,601 $ 32,234 $ 37,453 $ 40,054 $ 136,343 $ 34,874 $ - $ - $ - $ 34,874 Adjusted EBITDA % by Segment Industrial Tools & Services Segment 24.9 % 28.6 % 29.5 % 31.4 % 28.8 % 29.8 % - - - 29.8 % Other 19.2 % 18.5 % 23.5 % 9.5 % 18.5 % 47.1 % - - - 47.1 % Adjusted EBITDA % 19.1 % 22.7 % 24.0 % 24.9 % 22.8 % 24.6 % - - - 24.6 % Notes: (1) Approximately $0.6 million of the Q4 fiscal 2023 restructuring charges were recorded in cost of products sold. (2) EBITDA represents net earnings from continuing operations before financing costs, net, income tax expense, and depreciation & amortization. Neither EBITDA nor adjusted EBITDA are calculated based upon generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The amounts included in the EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net earnings, operating profit or operating cash flows. The Company has presented EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because it regularly reviews these performance measures. In addition, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are used by many of our investors and lenders, and are presented as a convenience to them. The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA measures presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued) (In thousands) Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2024 Q1 Q1 Net Sales by Segment Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 127,297 $ 137,035 Other 12,085 4,935 Total $ 139,382 $ 141,970 Plus: Fx Impact on Net Sales Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 2,262 $ - Other - - Total $ 2,262 $ - Plus: Impact from Divestitures or Acquisitions on Net Sales Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ - $ - Other (7,031 ) - Total $ (7,031 ) $ - Organic Sales by Segment (3) Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 129,559 $ 137,035 Other 5,054 4,935 Total $ 134,613 $ 141,970 Organic Sales Growth (Decline) % Industrial Tools & Services Segment 6 % Other -2 % Total 5 % Net Sales by Product Line Product $ 111,002 $ 109,856 Service 28,380 32,114 Total $ 139,382 $ 141,970 Plus: Fx Impact on Net Sales Product $ 1,481 $ - Service 781 - Total $ 2,262 $ - Plus: Impact from Divestitures or Acquisitions on Net Sales Product (7,031 ) - Service - - Total $ (7,031 ) $ - Organic Sales by Segment (3) Product $ 105,452 $ 109,856 Service 29,161 32,114 Total $ 134,613 $ 141,970 Organic Sales Growth (Decline) % Product 4 % Service 10 % Total 5 % (3) Organic Sales (formerly referred to as "core sales") is defined as sales excluding the impact to foreign currency changes and the impact from recent acquisitions and divestitures to net sales

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued) (In thousands, except for per share amounts) Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2024 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Adjusted Earnings (4) Net Earnings $ 7,453 $ 4,497 $ 12,380 $ 22,231 $ 46,561 $ 17,738 $ - $ - $ - $ 17,738 Earnings (loss) from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax 1,044 (2,661 ) (4,596 ) (874 ) (7,088 ) (567 ) - - - (567 ) Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 6,409 $ 7,158 $ 16,976 $ 23,105 $ 53,649 $ 18,305 $ - $ - $ - $ 18,305 Impairment & divestiture (benefit) charges - - - (6,155 ) (6,155 ) 147 - - - 147 Restructuring charges (1) 982 2,987 2,252 1,461 7,681 2,401 - - - 2,401 Leadership transition charges 400 202 90 90 783 - - - - - M&A charges - 196 166 653 1,015 - - - - - ASCEND transformation program charges 9,419 11,372 5,947 8,681 35,419 1,229 - - - 1,229 Accelerated debt issuance costs 317 - - - 317 Net tax effect of reconciling items above (719 ) (1,652 ) (3,197 ) (4,408 ) (9,976 ) (411 ) - - - (411 ) Other income tax expense - 144 - - 144 - - - - - Adjusted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 16,808 $ 20,407 $ 22,234 $ 23,427 $ 82,877 $ 21,671 $ - $ - $ - $ 21,671 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share (4) Net Earnings $ 0.13 $ 0.08 $ 0.22 $ 0.40 $ 0.82 $ 0.32 $ - $ - $ - $ 0.32 Earnings (loss) from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax 0.02 (0.05 ) (0.08 ) (0.02 ) (0.12 ) (0.01 ) - - - (0.01 ) Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.30 $ 0.41 $ 0.94 $ 0.33 $ - $ - $ - $ 0.33 Impairment & divestiture (benefit) charges, net of tax effect - - - (0.11 ) (0.11 ) 0.00 - - - 0.00 Restructuring charges (1), net of tax effect 0.02 0.05 0.03 0.01 0.11 0.04 - - - 0.04 Leadership transition charges, net of tax effect 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 - - - - - M&A charges, net of tax effect - 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.01 - - - - - ASCEND transformation program charges, net of tax effect 0.15 0.17 0.06 0.10 0.48 0.02 - - - 0.02 Accelerated debt issuance costs, net of tax effect 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 - - - - - Other income tax expense - 0.00 - - - - - - - - Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share from Continuing Operations $ 0.29 $ 0.35 $ 0.39 $ 0.42 $ 1.45 $ 0.39 $ - $ - $ - $ 0.39 Free Cash Flow Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 17,533 $ (7,756 ) $ 17,254 $ 50,572 $ 77,603 $ (6,675 ) $ - $ - $ - $ (6,675 ) Capital expenditures (2,535 ) (2,346 ) (2,915 ) (919 ) (8,715 ) (1,567 ) - - - (1,567 ) Free Cash Flow $ 14,998 $ (10,102 ) $ 14,339 $ 49,653 $ 68,888 $ (8,242 ) $ - $ - $ - $ (8,242 ) Notes continued: (4) Adjusted earnings from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share represent net earnings and diluted earnings per share per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings net of charges or credits for items to be highlighted for comparability purposes. These measures are not calculated based upon GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or diluted earnings per share or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. However, this presentation is important to investors for understanding the operating results of the current portfolio of Enerpac Tool Group companies. For all reconciliations of GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures, the summation of the individual components may not equal the total due to rounding. With respect to the earnings per share reconciliations the impact of share dilution on the calculation of the net earnings or loss per share and discontinued operations per share may result in the summation of these components not equaling the total earnings per share from continuing operations.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Supplemental Unaudited Data Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP Guidance (In millions) Fiscal 2024 Low High Reconciliation of Continued Operations GAAP Operating Profit To Adjusted EBITDA (5) GAAP Operating profit $ 113 $ 130 ASCEND transformation program charges 10 7 Restructuring charges 5 3 Adjusted operating profit $ 128 $ 140 Other expense, net (1 ) (1 ) Depreciation & amortization 15 13 Adjusted EBITDA $ 142 $ 152 Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow From Operations to Free Cash Flow Cash provided by operating activities $ 72 $ 87 Capital expenditures (12 ) (17 ) Free Cash Flow Guidance $ 60 $ 70 Notes continued: (5) Management does not provide guidance on GAAP financial measures as we are unable to predict and estimate with certainty items such as potential impairments, refinancing costs, business divestiture gains/losses, discrete tax adjustments, or other items impacting GAAP financial metrics. As a result, we have included above only those items about which we are aware and are reasonably likely to occur during the guidance period covered.

