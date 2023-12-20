Tertre Rouge Assets (TRA) is a shell company created to purchase physical assets and businesses related to the classic car market. The company is seeking to raise £50m to purchase six rare classic cars for £31.4m and a luxury auto events business for £4.6m. The company has assembled a first-class management team, which it believes provides Tertre with a particular advantage when sourcing car assets at the most attractive price. The classic car market has historically outperformed other traditional and 'passion' asset classes such as gold, equities, fine wine and luxury watches, providing greater diversification for investors. Tertre's proposition enables investors access to an asset class with particularly high barriers to entry and limited liquidity.

