Mittwoch, 20.12.2023
Milliarden-News! Energy Plug Technologies errichtet Batterie-Giga-Factory!
GlobeNewswire
20.12.2023 | 11:46
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Alma íbúðafélag hf. - Bill (AL 24 0615) admitted to trading on December 21, 2023

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Alma íbúðafélag hf. 
2  Org. no:                        6110013-0350    
3  LEI                           25490082EV52LTDCT350
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     AL 24 0615     
5  ISIN code                        IS0000035897    
6  CFI code                        DYZUXR       
7  FISN númer                       ALMA IBUDAFELAG/MMKT
                               20240615      
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bills        
9  Total issued amount                   Opin        
10 Total amount previously issued             0,-         
11 Amount issued at this time               220.000.000     
12 Denomination in CSD                   20.000.000,-    
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Zero Coupon Bond  
15 Amortization type, if other               -          
                              ---------------------
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                   -          
                              ---------------------
18 Issue date                       December 15, 2023  
19 First ordinary installment date             June 15, 2024    
20 Total number of installments              1          
21 Installment frequency                  -          
22 Maturity date                      June 15, 2024    
23 Interest rate                      -          
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable          -          
25 Floating interest rate, if other            -          
                              ---------------------
26 Premium                         -          
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple Interest   
28 Simple/compound, if other                -          
                              ---------------------
29 Day count convention                  ACT/360       
30 Day count convention, if other             -          
                              ---------------------
31 Interest from date                   -          
32 First ordinary coupon date               -          
33 Coupon frequency                              
34 Total number of coupon payments                       
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean price     
37 Clean price quote                    Remaining nominal  
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     Yes         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         No         
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)           Nei         
                              ---------------------
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      December 20, 2023  
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    December 20, 2023  
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              December 21, 2023  
55 Order book ID                      AL_24_0615     
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_CORPORATE_BONDS 
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond
