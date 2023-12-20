ProMobi Technologies Private Limited: Scalefusion Introduces The OneIdP Suite: An Identity Management & User Authentication Solution

PUNE, India, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies announced today that Scalefusion - its Unified Endpoint Management solution , has introduced a transformative product suite, OneIdP- marking the debut of its identity management and user authentication solution.

The OneIdP suite is composed of two key components: OneDirectory- an inbuilt directory service that creates user IDs using the OneIdP domain or helps verify and add pre-existing domains from within the dashboard, and OneID- which helps verify directory credentials with multi-factor authentication and layers of conditional policies & access.

"Introducing OneIdP represents a major stride in empowering SMEs and enterprises with our Identity Management solution, enabling the generation and management of user identities directly from our device management dashboard. This reinforces our dedication to assisting IT admins in managing their enterprise device inventory. Our device management solution now offers granular settings to manage the sharing of devices with defined conditional policies for access," remarked Sriram Kakarala, VP of Products at Scalefusion.

IT teams can now leverage Scalefusion OneIdP to take the device management experience a notch higher. Request a free trial of this release by setting up a demo of Scalefusion for OneIdP here .

About Scalefusion

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion UEM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS and digital signage, and apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS, Windows and Linux devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies worldwide are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation and logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction and Real Estate, Hospitality, Software and telecom, Financial Services and others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com .

Scalefusion on LinkedIn

Contact:

Swapnil Shete,

swapnil@scalefusion.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846160/Scalefusion_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scalefusion-introduces-the-oneidp-suite--an-identity-management--user-authentication-solution-302019991.html