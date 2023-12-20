Strategic acquisition expands ECI's presence in Europe with the most complete residential construction and craft business management software portfolio in the Netherlands

ECI Software Solutions, a global provider of cloud-based business management software and services, announced today it has completed the acquisition of Treetop Group, a software company specialized in business software solutions for the residential construction and craft industry in the Netherlands. This marks ECI's first acquisition in the residential construction industry outside of North America and expands ECI's European footprint, further broadening its residential construction software portfolio. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Treetop empowers business owners through modern technology and automation that addresses the unique business challenges of the Dutch residential construction industry. ECI's heritage as a leader in residential construction industry software and Treetop's many decades of experience and deep, loyal customer base in the Netherlands make a great combination," said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO of ECI Software Solutions.

Treetop offers a wide range of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and business applications that cater to the needs of small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the residential construction and crafts sector in the Netherlands. Treetop has been formed through a selective buy-and-build strategy with support from its majority stakeholder, Nedvest.

"I am proud of what we have achieved together with the Treetop team. I want to take this opportunity to thank all the people at Treetop for their dedication and energy to grow and build the company over the recent years. We know ECI well and consider them to be the ideal partner to support Treetop in further cementing its position as a market leader in the construction software ecosystem," said Maarten van der Vlist, partner at Nedvest.

Treetop plans to launch a new cloud product in 2024: Treetop Online, a cloud-native ERP software solution designed to manage construction business processes in real time for smaller construction and craft companies.

Treetop's existing products include: Admicom, an all-in-one ERP software built specifically for SMB construction companies; Kraan, an ERP software platform for mid-market construction companies; Technosoft, a 2D/3D building design software for constructors; TreeICT, a managed services company; HomeDNA, an expert system that streamlines customer and quality processes in the construction industry; and Frank, a construction software application that supports those who are self-employed in construction.

"ECI has forged an enduring path in the residential construction software industry, anchored by a proven track record and unmatched expertise," said Geert-Jan den Besten, CEO of Treetop. "As this industry continues to evolve and modernize, ECI remains steadfast in its mission to empower and elevate its customers with investments in innovation, a top-notch R&D team and global support for customer growth. As Treetop and ECI join forces, we look forward to continuing the customer-centric approach that has defined Treetop's success."

With more than 3,000 customers, ECI Europe already has a growing presence in the Dutch manufacturing industry. Applying industry knowledge, ECI helps drive customer growth with innovative software solutions in the areas of ERP, finance, CAD/CAM, supply chain, shopfloor control, field service and business analytics. The strategic acquisition of Treetop further expands ECI's portfolio and industry expertise in the region.

To learn more about ECI, visit its website.

About ECI Software Solutions

ECI Software Solutions provides cloud-based business software for running small and mid-sized businesses end to end. Built by experts in manufacturing, residential construction, service management, building supply, office technology and wholesale/retail distribution industries, ECI's industry-specific software connects businesses and customers, improving visibility, operational efficiency and profitability. With ECI, businesses seamlessly integrate sales and marketing, business intelligence, CRM, data and analytics, ecommerce, mobile apps and payment processing. With more than 30 years of industry leadership, ECI is trusted by 24,000 customers in more than 80 countries globally. Headquartered in Westlake, Texas, it has offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Australia. For more information, visit ECIsolutions.com.

About Nedvest

Nedvest is a family-run business based in Amsterdam, recognized for its active involvement as a shareholder in the companies it supports. Concentrating on investments in the Netherlands, Nedvest employs a hands-on approach and brings a wealth of experience to its partnerships. This has led to (international) deals and successful exits across a diverse range of industries. Nedvest has shown versatility and commitment to nurturing and driving growth in businesses of various sectors and is currently focusing on the digital economy within its existing portfolio. For more information, visit Nedvest.

