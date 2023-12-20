Secured Property Developments Plc - Board Changes, On-Market Investment and Appointment of Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 20

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Secured Property Developments Plc

AQSE: SPD

("SPD" or the "Company")

BOARD CHANGES AND ON-MARKET INVESTMENT

APPOINTMENT OF FINANCIAL ADVISER AND CORPORATE BROKER

Highlights

£150,000 of existing shares purchased at 26.11 pence per share by incoming investors and Directors.

New Directors appointed.

Appointment of Peterhouse Capital Limited as Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker.

Board Changes and Investment

The Company is pleased to announce the appointments of Paul Benedict Ryan as Executive Director and Noel Lyons as Non-Executive Director to the board of Directors with immediate effect.

Investors, including Paul Ryan and Noel Lyons, have agreed, via Peterhouse Capital Limited, to acquire 574,621 Ordinary Shares in the Company at a price of 26.11 pence per share, equating to £150,000 in total, from the existing Directors of the Company. The existing Directors, Roger Shane and Richard France, have resigned from the board of Directors with immediate effect. The Company wishes to thank Mr Shane and Mr France for their long and dedicated service to the Company.

Following the share sales, the Directors' and others' interests in the issued share capital of the Company are:

Paul Ryan (Executive Director): 143,627 (approximately 7.29%)

Noel Lyons (Non-Executive Director): 143,627 (approximately 7.29%)

Excession Trust: (approximately 14.58%)

Roger Shane has sold 485,621 Ordinary Shares on 20 December 2023 at 26.11 pence per share. Following the sale, Roger is interested in 79,631 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 4.04% of the issued share capital. Richard France has sold 88,888 Ordinary Shares on 20 December 2023 at 26.11 pence per share, and no longer holds any Ordinary Shares.

Paul Ryan, incoming Executive Director stated: "I am excited to be bringing this company to its next stage and expect the future will be of great interest to shareholders. We will communicate our future plans as they develop."

Paul Ryan (aged 56)

Mr Ryan has over 20 years of commercial, regulatory and advisory experience. Mr Ryan has acted as a consultant, primarily on strategy and public policy, to a range of clients including FTSE100 and Fortune 500 companies largely in the ICT space. He held a variety of board positions with leading mobile operator Vodafone Group. Mr Ryan is a qualified (non-practising) solicitor in the UK and graduated from Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland.

Noel Lyons (aged 58)

Mr Lyons is an operational executive with over 30 years direct experience in the oil, gas and mining sector mainly in Africa and the Middle East. His experience is primarily on the operational side, including strategic management, operations, project management, funding and value creation, generally with listed companies. He is the founder of Clean Invest Africa plc, a company focused on delivering an attractive return through acquiring stakes in clean energy companies, remediation technologies, waste-to-energy technologies and other clean energy related projects.

Paul Ryan

Current Directorships

Warande 1970 BVBA

Shuka Minerals Plc Directorships held over the past 5 years

SHS Holdings PTE Limited

Remote Monitored Systems Plc

Geocurve

UK Aerovision Limited

Pharma C Investments Plc

GN Site Engineers Ltd

Vrai Investments Limited

Clean Invest Africa Plc

Noel Lyons

Current Directorships

Shuka Minerals Plc Directorships held over the past 5 years

SHS Holdings PTE

SHS Ghana

SHS Projects Kenya

Suite Living Kenya

Afra SHS Holdings Pte

Sustainable Project Management DMCC

SHS Projects Pakistan SMC Pte

Bau Panel KE

Equitorial Oil and Gas Plc

Tamboran Resources

Coaltech Limited

HD Shelf Four Limited

Africa Direct Invest Ltd

Iamfire Plc

Hospitality Portfolio Investments Plc

Goodbody group Ltd

Clean Invest Africa Plc

Karoo Energy plc

Mr Ryan was a director of Circle Network (Europe) Limited (Ireland) that was placed into administrative receivership in 2001. The deficit to unsecured creditors amounted to approximately £500,000.

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding Noel Lyons or Paul Ryan that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the Aquis Growth Market Access Rulebook.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company:

Paul Ryan - Executive Director

Paul@warande1970.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Guy Miller and Charles Goodfellow

+ 44 (0)20 7469 0930





Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Roger Shane 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Secured Property Developments Plc b) LEI 2138004RJPGI4RW8HI19 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification code Ordinary Shares of £0.20 each

ISIN: GB0007921363 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of existing Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 485,621 Ordinary Shares at 26.11 pence per share d) Aggregated information- Aggregated volume- Price e) Date of the transaction 20 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction Aquis Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Richard France 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Secured Property Developments Plc b) LEI 2138004RJPGI4RW8HI19 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification code Ordinary Shares of £0.20 each

ISIN: GB0007921363 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of existing Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 88,888 Ordinary Shares at 26.11 pence per share d) Aggregated information- Aggregated volume- Price e) Date of the transaction 20 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction Aquis Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Paul Ryan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Secured Property Developments Plc b) LEI 2138004RJPGI4RW8HI19 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentIdentification code Ordinary Shares of £0.20 each

ISIN: GB0007921363 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 143,627 Ordinary Shares at 26.11 pence per share d) Aggregated information- Aggregated volume- Price e) Date of the transaction 20 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction Aquis Growth Market