Mittwoch, 20.12.2023
Milliarden-News! Energy Plug Technologies errichtet Batterie-Giga-Factory!
WKN: A1J8G8 | ISIN: SE0004899474 | Ticker-Symbol: 7UX
Frankfurt
20.12.23
09:15 Uhr
0,026 Euro
-0,004
-14,09 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
20.12.2023 | 13:22
114 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Spago Nanomedical AB (682/23)

At the request of Spago Nanomedical AB, Spago Nanomedical AB equity right will
be traded on First North as from December 21, 2023. 



Security name: Spago Nanomedical AB TO 12
------------------------------------------
Short name:   SPAGO TO 12       
------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020998706       
------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  315742          
------------------------------------------

Terms:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - One (1) warrant entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share at
     a subscription price corresponding to seventy (70) percent of the   
     volume weighted average trading price (VWAP) of the Company's share on 
     Nasdaq First North Growth Market during a period from and including May
     2 to May 16, 2024, but no less than SEK 0.20 and no more than SEK 0.80 
     per share.                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr May 17, 2024 - May 30, 2024.                      
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  May 27, 2024.                              
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00
399.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
