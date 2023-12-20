Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Spago Nanomedical AB (682/23)

At the request of Spago Nanomedical AB, Spago Nanomedical AB equity right will be traded on First North as from December 21, 2023. Security name: Spago Nanomedical AB TO 12 ------------------------------------------ Short name: SPAGO TO 12 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0020998706 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 315742 ------------------------------------------ Terms: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - One (1) warrant entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share at a subscription price corresponding to seventy (70) percent of the volume weighted average trading price (VWAP) of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during a period from and including May 2 to May 16, 2024, but no less than SEK 0.20 and no more than SEK 0.80 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr May 17, 2024 - May 30, 2024. iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last May 27, 2024. tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.