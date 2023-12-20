Kilo Grupe, UAB: Success Beyond Startup: Nurturing Growth as a Co-Founder with Kilo Health

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / From developing healthcare systems to personalized fitness apps such as Joggo, Kilo Health's ability to tap into key healthcare trends has helped them become the second-fastest growing company in Europe.

Now, they want to share the secrets that got them to where they are today to help others launch and scale their own digital healthcare startups, through their unique Co-found Program.

Co-found Program is a collaborative initiative for budding entrepreneurs who have the passion, expertise, and business ideas to break into the industry. Applicants are asked to demonstrate their knowledge and drive, along with their proven track record in developing or scaling digital health products.

Those who are successful will become Kilo Health business partners, responsible for building a team, nurturing their ideas, and launching the final product. However, Kilo Health provides the finance, operational capacity, and other resources required to bring these ideas to life.

For instance, co-founders can collaborate with one of the company's assembled teams to work on elevating an existing product. Alternatively, Kilo Health will help them curate a skilled team that's driven by their concept. They will ensure that the venture is ready to enter such a rapidly changing market, supporting it right from development right through to the growth phase.

But why is it so important to gain support beyond the startup stage?

Over the next decade, the global health and wellness industry is expected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. This takes the market value from over $5 billion in 2022, to nearly $9 billion by 2032.

This is partly due to the increasing burden of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and depression, which are forcing companies within this industry to come up with new, more convenient solutions for digital healthcare.

Combined with the rise of AI and wearable devices, brands must show that they can keep up with these rising trends if they hope to be successful. As global leaders in digital health and wellness, and with more than 30 brands under their umbrella, Kilo Health knows exactly how to keep meeting consumer demands, and prioritize growth through initiatives like Co-Found.

Not only does the company support the launch and growth of co-founder ventures, but they also provide entrepreneurs with endless learning opportunities to help them grow personally.

Besides development, the Co-found Program opens rare opportunities for entrepreneurs to access professional in-house marketing and reliable industry-relevant expertise. If the product isn't quite right, successful will gain invaluable support tweaking the product, so it's ready for the market.

If you think you've got what it takes to join the Kilo Health ranks, lead lucrative digital health products, and be part of the company's continual expansion, then visit the Co-found website to learn more.

About Kilo Health

Kilo Health is a digital health and wellness company with more than 6.5 million customers worldwide. Since 2021, it has been listed as the second fastest-growing company in Europe on the Financial Times FT 1,000 and the second fastest-growing company in Central Europe on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list.

Currently, the company has 600+ experts and hubs across 7 European cities. Kilo Health's portfolio contains over 30 innovative digital health products in chronic disease management, mental health improvement, and healthy habit change.

Contact:

Juste Petraviciute

Reputation Manager

juste.petraviciute@kilo.health

SOURCE: Kilo Grupe, UAB

View the original press release on accesswire.com