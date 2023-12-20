EQS-News: Meet and Code / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Meet and Code 2023: A record-breaking surge empowering youth in digital skills



20.12.2023 / 13:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





This year, the program spanned 25 countries, hosting 1,300 events in 703 cities, with support provided to 739 NPOs In 2023, Meet and Code ( https://Meet-and-Code.org/ ) , a civil society initiative in Europe that empowers children and youth with digital skills witnessed a record-breaking surge, with 57,200 participants actively engaging in workshops hosted by non-profit organisations. The goal of Meet and Code is to address the digital divide across the continent, aligning with the European Commission's target ( https://apo-opa.co/487neLo ) of ensuring 80% of adults possess basic digital skills and aiming for 20 million employed ICT specialists in the EU by 2030. Organised by Haus des Stiftens and TechSoup, in collaboration with donor partners Amazon and SAP, the program is designed to provide equal access to education and employment opportunities for young people. Placing focus on individuals from underserved and underrepresented backgrounds, the events which teach various digital skills are supported by microgrants, funded through Meet and Code. This year, the program spanned 25 countries, hosting 1,300 events in 703 cities, with support provided to 739 NPOs. Michael Vollmann, Europe Lead Education for Amazon in the Community, highlights the urgency outlined in the Digital Economy and Society Index ( https://apo-opa.co/4ann9F7 ) by the EU Commission which reveals that 4 out of 10 adults and every third person working in Europe lack basic digital skills. "It's for this reason that Meet and Code promotes inclusivity in tech-related professions and studies," he says, referring to the positive results of this year's efforts which indicate that 47% of participants were from underserved and underrepresented backgrounds, 41% were female, and 43% came from low-income households, with 22% and 11% from migration and refugee backgrounds, respectively. Encouraging today's youth, Vollmann advocates for embracing failures while creatively exploring technology's opportunities. "While becoming a coder isn't a necessity, understanding cloud computing, machine learning, and AI is increasingly vital for being prepared for careers of the future. It is heartening that more than 75% of the participants expressed a desire to learn more about coding, and over 77% stated their intention to attend a Meet and Code event next year, showcasing consistent interest." He further notes that events in cities with fewer than 10,000 inhabitants increased by a significant 19%, underscoring the program's impact on communities of varying sizes. Additionally, 37% of events in cities with populations between 10,000 and 100,000 saw a 12% increase year-on-year, highlighting the program's adaptability to diverse settings. Claire Gillissen-Duval, Senior Director SAP Corporate Social Responsibility EMEA & MEE, emphasises the role that Meet and Code plays in empowering NPOs, with 65% reporting that their events were made possible through the microgrants provided by the initiative. "A comparative analysis year-on-year indicates that more organisations believed their events would have been much smaller in 2023 (27.19%) compared to 2022 (24.93%)." Since its inception in 2017, Meet and Code has hosted 8,000 workshops across 35 European countries, impacting over 300,000 young lives since 2017. Collaborating with non-profits, the program continues to deliver digital education to underserved youth. Going into 2024, the collective vision for Meet and Code is clear: to continue to break barriers, expand opportunities, and transform lives. The commitment to inclusivity, collaboration, and the pursuit of digital literacy aligns with the evolving needs of a dynamic and interconnected world, reinforcing the programme's dedication to driving positive and lasting impact across Europe. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Meet and Code. Download image (1): https://apo-opa.co/3RyZF7c Download image (2): https://apo-opa.co/3vggEUf Download image (3): https://apo-opa.co/478G17K Download image (4): https://apo-opa.co/3RyrSLm Download image (5): https://apo-opa.co/3trkQjC Download image (6): https://apo-opa.co/3TwpxmK



20.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

