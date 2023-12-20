Anzeige
WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
20.12.2023 | 13:37
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SWEF: Holdings in Company

DJ SWEF: Holdings in Company 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Holdings in Company 
20-Dec-2023 / 12:06 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GG00BQRGMH31 
Issuer Name 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Schroders Plc 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
London Wall, Barbican 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
England 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
18-Dec-2023 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
19-Dec-2023 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                                   % 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
           (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
 
 
Resulting situation 
on the date on which 8.099993        0.000000          8.099993        25408947 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if 
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
                                  25408947                            8.099993 
GG00BQRGMH31 
 
 
                Sub 25408947                            8.099993% 
Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that 
Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                instrument is exercised/ 
                                                converted 
 
 
 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights 
 
 
 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

% of voting rights through 
                                                    financial instruments if it   Total of both if it equals or 
Ultimate controlling person     Name of controlled undertaking   % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the  is higher than the notifiable 
                                    or is higher than the      notifiable threshold      threshold 
                                    notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
 
Schroders PLC 
 
 
 
 
Schroders PLC            Schroder Administration Limited 
 
 
 
Schroders PLC            Schroder Wealth Holdings Limited 
 
 
                                    7.069406                            7.069406% 
Schroders PLC            Schroder & Co. Limited 
 
 
 
- 
 
 
 
 
Schroders PLC 
 
 
 
 
Schroders PLC            Schroder Administration Limited 
 
 
 
Schroders PLC            Schroder International Holdings 
                  Limited 
 
 
 
 
Schroders PLC            Schroder Investment Management 
                  Limited 
 
 
 
 
- 
 
 
 
 
Schroders PLC 
 
 
 
 
Schroders PLC            Schroder Administration Limited 
 
 
 
Schroders PLC            Schroder Wealth International 
                  Holdings Limited 
 
 
 
 
Schroders PLC            Schroders (C.I.) Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

19-Dec-2023

13. Place Of Completion

London

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GG00BQRGMH31 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      SWEF 
LEI Code:    5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  293257 
EQS News ID:  1801377 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1801377&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 20, 2023 07:06 ET (12:06 GMT)

