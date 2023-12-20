BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo's PFAS Removal Technology Lands Drinking Water Treatment Project in New Jersey

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve tough environmental and cleantech challenges, announced that it received a purchase order for its Aqueous Electrostatic Concentrator (AEC) to be installed at a water treatment facility in Stockholm, New Jersey. BioLargo's AEC is an eco-friendly water treatment technology for effectively removing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from contaminated water, including drinking water.

Compared to technologies like carbon filtration or ion exchange, the BioLargo AEC produces far less PFAS-laden waste during the PFAS removal process, significantly reducing potential hazardous waste disposal costs associated with PFAS remediation projects, and is able to remove all specified PFAS chemicals from water below EPA and state requirements.

Once the AEC system is installed, BioLargo will enter into an ongoing service contract for the maintenance of the system as well as the removal and disposal and destruction of the PFAS-laden waste.

John W. Clark, Jr. President of Lake Stockholm Systems, Inc. said, "After an extensive review of the available technologies, including input from our engineers and the state of New Jersey, we selected the BioLargo AEC to ensure the drinking water in our community was free of harmful PFAS chemicals. BioLargo's solution will give us the peace of mind and guarantee that we can meet remediation requirements, both today and in the future."

BioLargo's President and CEO Dennis P. Calvert commented, "Lake Stockholm Systems recognized our technology as a more eco-friendly, regulation-friendly, and cost-effective long-term solution for treating water contaminated by PFAS. We believe the success of this project will play a big role in attracting further municipal water treatment customers, many of whom are still under the misconception that carbon filtration or ion exchange are the only options for long-term PFAS remediation."

Mr. Calvert continued, "Our technology reduces costs customers pay to dispose of the harmful and hazardous waste produced by any technology removing PFAS from water. For example, where a carbon system might produce 80,000 pounds of hazardous spent carbon at the end of its life, we can treat the same volume of water and produce less than five pounds of solid waste. With CERCLA and RCRA regulations looming, which will require handling PFAS-laden solid waste as hazardous materials, legacy technologies simply won't be able to compete with the AEC in this area."

