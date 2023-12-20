Nextech3D.ai Holds Investor Livestream Today Providing 2023 Year in Review and 2024 Outlook

CEO and Special Guests will Discuss ARitize 3D, ARway and Map D Business Units

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2023 / Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces it will hold a special Proactive Investors livestream today, December 20 at 10:00 a.m PT / 1:00 p.m ET.

CEO Evan Gappelberg and special guests will provide a 2023 business review and discuss outlook for 2024 for ARitize 3D, ARway, and Map D.

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts to attend the live, interactive online event. Guests are encouraged to join live and ask questions.

Livestream Details

Date: TODAY, Wednesday December 20, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m PT / 1:00 p.m ET

Guests: Evan Gappelberg (CEO & Founder of Nextech3D.ai), Hareesh Achi (Head of Product Operations), Shadnam Khan (Chief Product Officer, ARway.ai), Rob Christie (SVP Innovation, Map D)

Link to Join: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIZlKm4ZKlM

ARITIZE 3D

ARitize 3D utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for e-commerce. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers.

3D models allow customers to see products from every angle and position them in their own space prior to purchasing. It's an exciting, immersive shopping experience leading to 40% lower product returns, 93% higher click-through rate and up to a 250% increase in conversion rate.

ARWAY

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification.

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai, who retained a control ownership in ARway.ai with 13 million shares, or a 49% stake.

Most recently, ARway announced the release of Version 2.7, marking a significant leap forward in its spatial mapping capabilities. This latest version introduces a new enhanced AI-powered process that automates the creation of 400,000 square feet 3D spatial maps from 2D floor plans, significantly improving ARway's platform performance for enterprises and developers.

MAP D

Map D is an end-to-end event tech management platform, providing interactive tradeshow floorplans, exhibitor management, registration & ticketing, sponsorship & booth sales, AR activations to drive event revenue, and a partner marketplace. The Map D platform already supports approximately 500+ events annually, with over 50,000 exhibitors and over 1 million+ attendees.

Most recently, Map D launched its "Boost Program" or AI digital ads, in its mobile app for trade show and event organizers. With the new in-app AI ad network being marketed to existing customers, the Company now has the potential to generate $10-$20mill in additional annual revenue with 80% margins up from the $1mill the platform currently generates.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for E-COMMERCE. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers. Nextech3D.ai has adopted a unique approach to creating shareholder value beyond its operating business of creating 3D models.

The Company also develops or acquires disruptive AI-technologies, which are subsequently spun out to shareholders as standalone public companies. This spin-out strategy allows Nextech3D.ai to issue stock dividends to its shareholders while maintaining significant ownership in the public spin-out, without dilution to the parent company Nextech3D.ai.

Notably, Nextech3D.ai successfully spun out "ARway," (OTCQB:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY)(FSE:E65 ) its spatial computing platform, as a standalone public company on October 26, 2022. The Company retains a 49% stake with 13 million shares in ARway Corp. while distributing 4 million shares to Nextech shareholders.

Similarly, Nextech3D.ai accomplished its second spin-out launching Toggle3D.ai, (OTCQB:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL)(FSE:Q0C ) an AI-powered 3D design studio aimed at competing with Adobe. The Company retains a 44% stake with 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai Corp.

