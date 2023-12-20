Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.12.2023
Milliarden-News! Energy Plug Technologies errichtet Batterie-Giga-Factory!
WKN: A2DTX8 | ISIN: SE0009994445 | Ticker-Symbol: 3J9A
Stuttgart
20.12.23
11:06 Uhr
0,566 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
20.12.2023 | 13:46
67 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observationstatus for Seamless Distribution Systems AB is updated (683/23)

On December 19, 2023, Seamless Distribution Systems AB (the "Company") was
given observation status with reference to the Company having disclosed its
intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth
Market. 



On December 19, 2023, the Company also issued a press release with information
that the Company had been approved by Nordic Growth Market and that the Company
had submitted an application for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth
Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the
Company. 



The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments
removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Seamless Distribution Systems AB (SDS,
ISIN code SE0009994445, order book ID 139775). 



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
