Martinsried / Munich, Germany, December 20, 2023 - iOmx Therapeutics AG (iOmx), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating unexplored immune evasion biology into a growing pipeline of biomarker-enabled drug programs, today announced its participation in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco.

42nd Annual J.P.Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: January 8 -11, 2024

Location: The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA

Dr. Apollon Papadimitriou, CEO and Dr. Nils Debus, CBO, will be available on site and throughout the week for networking, partnering and one-to-one meetings.

About iOmx Therapeutics

iOmx Therapeutics ( www.iomx.com ) is a clinical-stage company that harnesses deep tumor and myeloid biology insights, along with its proprietary iOTargTM target screening platform, to generate novel treatments for the most prevalent solid tumor indications. The company is translating unexplored immune evasion biology into a growing pipeline of biomarker-enabled drug programs. Focused on developing drugs with single agent activity, iOmx is creating potential new backbone therapies in a modality-open fashion. By applying its comprehensive drug discovery & development expertise iOmx is committed to shaping the future of cancer therapy. The company's lead program, OMX-0407, is a proprietary first-in-class spectrum-selective SIK kinase inhibitor and is currently being investigated in Phase I clinical trials in multiple solid tumors. iOmx is backed by international venture capital investors, such as Athos Biopharma, Sofinnova Partners, Wellington Partners, MIG Capital and M Ventures. iOmx is based in Martinsried/Munich, Germany.

Media contact

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold, Julia von Hummel, Shaun Brown

T: +49(0)89 2102280

iomx@mc-services.eu

