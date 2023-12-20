Endava positioned as a Niche Player which according to Gartner means "focus on a particular segment of the market, such as a particular industry, size of client, functional area"

Endava has been recognised for the first time ever in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide, listed as a Niche Player which according to Gartner means "focus on a particular segment of the market, such as a particular industry, size of client, functional area". Gartner subscribers can access the report from here.

For over 20 years, Endava has reimagined the relationship between people and technology, helping some of the world's leading Payments, Financial Services, Telecommunications, Media, Technology, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility, and Healthcare companies accelerate their ability to take advantage of new business models and market opportunities. Its steady growth in delivery capabilities has been fuelled in part by a suite of acquisitions, most recently in Asia Pacific and the US.

Of the news, John Cotterell, CEO at Endava said, "We're thrilled to be recognised in this year's 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide. We believe that our inclusion is testament to the work we do for clients across industries and their recognition of that partnership. Whatever their challenge, Endava prides itself on bringing solutions rooted in humanity and engineering; being that trusted, people-focused partner that delivers, whatever the ask. Our iterative approach means that our product driven engagements are fit for purpose and able to be implemented in an agile way, keeping our customers ahead of the curve."

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. By leveraging next-generation technologies, its agile and multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of product technology strategies, intelligent experiences, and world class engineering to help clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions.

Endava services clients in Payments, Banking and Capital Markets, Insurance, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of September 30, 2023, 11,761 Endavans provided services from our locations in European Union countries (Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Sweden), non-European Union countries (Bosnia Herzegovina, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom), Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay), Asia-Pacific (Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam), North America (Canada and the United States), and the Middle East (United Arab Emirates).

